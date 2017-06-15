Silverstone success hard-earned by Herbert

Silverstone was the latest circuit to host a round of the Ma5da supercup and the weekend proved to be an eventful one for Chichester’s Luke Herbert.

The first race saw Herbert take the lead but an incident with the second-places driver meant he had to sit out the rest of the race.

The car sustained damage but was ready in time for the second race. A ‘DNF’ (did not finish) in the first race meant Herbert had to start at the very back of the grid in 40th position. He managed to gain 31 places to finish ninth.

Herbert said: “It was very frustrating to have worked so hard to get myself to the front of the pack only to be taken out of the first race, especially as it had a domino effect on the next two races of the weekend.”

Herbert started the third and final race ninth on the grid and worked hard to earn himself a second-place trophy and important points for the championship, as well as smashing the Silverstone lap record twice.

Thanks went to sponsors, SRC, Chichester Watersports, McEwan Wealth Management and ACC tyres. The next round is on June 17 at Oulton Park.

