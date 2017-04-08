Sailing: Snowflake success - and breakfast time is a breeze

We have sailing action from Chichester Yacht Club and Dell Quay Sailing Club in our latest round-up.

CHICHESTER

With a large number of entries, sailors enjoyed a successful Snowflake series at Chichester Yacht Club.

Blessed with lightish winds except for one memorable day, there was a high standard of racing over five weekends. Results - Fast Fleet: 1 Fireball 15112, David Sayce, Fiona Sayce, Hisc 13.0; 2 Rs 200 1628,Ben Palmer, Cameron Stewart, Hisc 20.0; 3 Merlin-Rocket 3683, Ben Jones, Helen Hilditch, Shoreham Sc, 26.0; 4 Rs 400 1062, Simon Townsend, Ben Townsend, Emsworth Sc, 28.5; 5 Blaze 773, Ross Fisher, Felpham Sc, 30.5; 6 Blaze 782, Peter Jones, Felpham Sc, 33. Medium Fleet - 1 Laser 2000, 2035, Steve Cockerill, Sarah Cockerill, Sbsc, 6.0; 2 Solo 5691, Guy Mayger, Felpham Sc, 15.0.

3 Solo 5583, Martin Frary, 19.0; 4 Solo 5670, Nigel Thomas, Hill Head Sc, 27.0; 5 Laser Radial 197941, Alex Butler, Hisc, 30.5.

6Th, Europe 355, Lucy Boreham, Chichester YC. Slow Fleet - 1 Rs Feva Xl 394, Nina Radford, Connie Radford,Langstone Sc, 6.0; 2 Rs Quba 151, Alice Serna, Alex Cray, Fsc / Cyc, 10.0; 3 Rs Feva Xl 13731, Georgie Cosens, Maddie Warwick, Emsworth Sc, 17.0; 4 Rs Tera Sport 943, Adelica Lavender, 27.0; 5 Rs Feva Xl 1129, Alex Cosens, Charlie Keeping, Emsworth Sc, 36.0; 6 Topper 45047, Miles Vidler, CMYC, 42.0.

DELL QUAY

Testing wind conditions met early risers for the first of the Dell Quay SC Breakfast Breeze race series.

Only six boats ventured out on to the water, in a brisk force five north-easterly frequently gusting to force six, with the harsh conditions forcing two boats out of the race.

New member Mark Harper (Solo) showed his mettle by winning the race on the water and on handicap, ahead of Martyn Jones (Laser Radial) who took second on handicap.

Mike Dicker (RS Vareo) was third to cross the line but lost the place on handicap to Carol Andrews (Solo).

Wind conditions the following day were a little better with a force four-to-five easterly gusting at times to force six for the first race in the Longmore series.

Gideon and Gilly Ewers (RS 400) led the race on the water and were neck and neck with Rob Corfield and Bob Marshall (also RS 400) until Corfield and Marshall capsized after the second mark.

Another capsize and a lost spinnaker sheet meant Corfield and Marshall spent the rest of the race well back down the fleet.

The Ewers were first to cross the water but Harper took the race on handicap, with Simon Verral (Solo) second and Sue Manning (Laser 4.7) third.

