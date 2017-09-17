Power lives up to name as Tone Zoners run far and wide

It was a very busy weekend of races for Bognor’s Tone Zone Runners.

Runners in the Chestnut Tree House 10k in Littlehampton were greeted to sunshine and clear skies.

Sean Power continued his stunning recent form to finish in a personal-best time of 39min 7sec, first in his under-20 category and 19th out of the 1,262 finishers.

Jess Thomson and Amy O’Donnell had great races, finishing third in their categories. Thomson ran a PB of 43.36 and O’Donnell 56.05 in the under-20s.

Also running their fastest ever times for a 10k were Stan Mack in 47.15 and Zoe Hemes, who only started running in January, in 1.01.

The New Forest Festival of Running near Lyndhurst saw eight club runners take part in the half or full marathon.

In the shorter discipline, Debbie Patching ran her best time of two hours flat and Debi Haddleton completed her first half marathon in 2.23. Paul Coe finished his 61st marathon in 4.17 with Tony Holcombe, Charlotte Seaton and Jude Bazeley also completing the marathon.

Stanmer Park near Brighton held the first running of the K9 Challenge, where runners of two and four legs competed over a distance of 5k.

Jack Penfold and labrador Milo finished in second place – it was almost a victory but Milo had to stop for a toilet break at the start of lap two.

Taking things more sedately were Tone Zoners Karen, Viv and Lisa who all looked smart with their pooches in matching running vests. It was a fabulous event enjoyed by everyone – and the dogs who all received goodie bags and new dog tags.

Tone Zone times: Littlehampton 10K - Sean Power 39.07; Jess Thomson 43.36; Daryl Fairbrother 43.49; Ian Bayley 44.56; Sean O’Donnell 45.07; Michael Manwill 46.53; Stan Mack 47.15; Derek Edwards 49.01; Carl Bryant 49.23; Stuart Thomson 49.47; Robert Little 51.58; Darren Cobby 53.18; Gary Gaskin 53.46; Andrew Day 54.04; Peter Lomax 55.32; Amy O’Donnell 56.05; Sarah Priestley 56.26; Sam Yates 58.44; Michelle Lloyd 1.01.06; Zoe Hemes 1.01.51; Abigail Cobby 1.02.09; Isabella Cobby 1.05.28; Sarah Organ 1.06.51; Nicola Kettley 1.08.04; Carole Mulry 1.09.03; Jean Morris 1.36.00. New Forest Half Marathon - Debbie Patching 2.00.20; Paul Westwood 2.03.01; Debi Haddleton 2.23.31; Chris Seaton 2.39.50. New Forest Marathon - Paul Coe 4.07.15; Tony Holcombe 4.45.35; Charlotte Seaton 5.06.28; Jude Bazeley 5.32.56.

Farnham Pilgrim Marathon - Helena Wilmers 5.37.46. Marathon Du Medoc - Colin Hiscock 6.37. Cheddar Gorge Marathon - Simon Bodsworth 5.47.30.

GLENN PENFOLD

