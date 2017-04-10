Pair’s marathon effort for Bognor defibrillator

Two runners battled the heat to complete Sunday’s Brighton Marathon.

Tone Zone runners Claire Baker and Paul Wells crossed the line just after the five hour mark, and are raising money for a defibrillator to be installed in the town centre.

Paul said: “It was very hot and pretty horrendous, there were runners dropping like flies but we both got round.

“We’ve now raised over £500 to help fund the town’s defibrillator, it’s been a real community effort to get it.”

Make a donation to the town defibrillator by clicking here

