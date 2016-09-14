Olympic hopeful Yasmin needs support on the slopes

Chichester skier Yasmin Cooper has issued a plea for help as she plots her next success on the slopes.

The GS alpine ski racer needs financial support for the season ahead.

Cooper has represented GB for a number of years and now has her sights set on the senior Winter Olympics.

The Chichester High School sixth-form student said: “I learned to ski when I was six years old in Chamonix, France. I first began training at the Southampton dry-slope, and swiftly progressed on to national dry-slope and indoor circuit races.

“After great success in these I was encouraged to move onto Alpine ski racing, where I began training with the British Ski Academy.

“Since then I have only progressed. I was selected as a member for the British children’s ski team at my very first alpine race, and have been selected every year since then.

“Last season I competed in the Winter Youth Olympics as the only British female alpine athlete, finishing 13th in the super combined which is the best British result for Alpine skiing at the Youth Olympics.

“At the British national championships in 2016, I came away with nine trophies, including the overall junior British title and the under-18 and under-21 British downhill titles.

“Attending training camps is often needed to ensure progression in my training – I recently got back from an extremely-beneficial training camp in Cervinia, Italy.

“I am also responsible for travel and accommodation, competition entry fees, facility fees and equipment. I am extremely grateful to my equipment sponsors, but with other people’s help it will allow for my season to be financially possible.

“My goals for this upcoming season are to compete in the World Junior Championships in Sweden, as well as to retain my British titles.

“Through this campaign, I hope to raise enough funds to help me train and compete at the necessary level to make my dream of attending in the senior Winter Olympics a reality.”

Go to https://makeachamp.com/yasmincooper to support the campaign.

