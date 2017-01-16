Next generation of softball stars sought

Chichester Falcons Softball juniors have a new ten-week indoor programme starting on Thursday, January 19, at Chichester High School for Girls.

Similar to baseball and rounders, softball is a mixed sport which is fast, fun and friendly. Boys and girls aged 11 to 16 can enrol for the programme, regardless of ability or previous experience.

Organised by the Falcons’ award-winning coaching staff, the sessions will teach players the fundamentals of softball and keep them challenged as the programme progresses.

Manager David Morris said: “Last year saw one of our juniors progress to the GB under-19s’ squad, and we hope to build on that success by working hard with the new players for this year, and ideally feed a few more into the national team.”

The Falcons also look forward to hosting another junior fastpitch softball tournament in the summer, following the success of last year’s event, which gave the Chichester juniors the opportunity to work with GB coaches and players in a full day of competitive softball in Oaklands Park.

Interested players can find out how to enrol on the Falcons website at www.chichesterfalcons.com or by emailing chichesterfalcons@gmail.com

