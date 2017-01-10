Midhurst tennis winners are crowned

Midhurst Tennis Club had two teams’ league wins confirmed at the East Hants League annual meeting at Kingsley Tennis Centre.

As well as rule changes and other business, the results of the previous season were announced.

Throughout the year there were several internal tournaments, the last of which was the Autumn Shield.

Midhurst’s ladies A team won the summer division three and Kate Bunker and Claire Powell collected their shield. The team also included Judy Errington, Rachel Dekker, Rowena Hill, Julia Kelly, Sarah Field, Jo Crow and Jill McFarland.

The mixed B team won division three in the 2015-16 winter league and winners received certificates. Well done to captain Jill McFarland and team members Rory Nursten, Paul Ryrie, Naomi Dekker, Julia Kelly, Kate Bunker, Sarah Field and Nico Dekker.

Throughout the year there were several internal tournaments, the last of which was the Autumn Shield. This year there were 14 pairs taking part.

The final was between Judith Lawson and Rory Nursten and Rachel Dekker and Edmund Legrave. It was a well contested set, the final score 9-7 to Lawson and Nursten. It was a fun day of entertaining tennis.

If you are intrerested in joining Midhurst Tennis Club please contact them via www.midhursttennis.co.uk

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!