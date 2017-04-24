Midhurst marvels enjoy unbeaten rugby season

Midhurst under-13s won their last game in the Waterfall competition, beating Eastbourne 60-10 on a gloriously sunny day at Eastbourne.

The result means the squad went through nine matches unbeaten, a truly amazing achievement.

There is great team spirit in the squad and the boys have been complimented by opposition coaches for the way they play the game.

The squad have faced some tough opposition and one of the toughest games was against East Grinstead in the second phase.

In wet conditions, the boys dug in to secure a 25-20 win which gave them a huge amount of confidence to go into the next competition matches. In the third phase the squad faced Horsham, Lewes and Eastbourne and stuck to their style of running rugby to secure big wins against much bigger clubs.

The boys have worked hard all season in matches and in training and have been absolutely committed to their rugby with Midhurst Rugby Club. There has been fantastic support from parents and other age groups and coaches within the club, which has given them a real boost.

Coaches Chris Grantham and Simon Flint have been committed to developing all the boys’ skills in a supported and positive environment and this approach has really paid off with all the boys improving their skills.

Members of the senior team have also carried out skill specific training sessions to further develop the boys’ skills.

There have been outstanding individual performances at competition matches but it is the way the boys play as a team which has stood them in good stead throughout the season and it’s based on genuine friendship between them, whether newcomers this season or boys who have played together in previous seasons.

Results: Hellingly 10 Midhurst 55; Midhurst 50 Hove Development Squad 0; Midhurst 50 Worthing Development Squad 10; East Grinstead 20 Midhurst 25; Midhurst 55 Crawley 5; Edenbridge 10 Midhurst 20; Midhurst 35 Horsham 5; Midhurst 40 Lewes 25; Eastbourne 10 Midhurst 60.

