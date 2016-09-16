Magic’s back for Chichester’s hockey season

Chichester Hockey Club’s men’s first team have welcomed back ex-GB international Jason Collins as player-coach for the 2016-17 season.

The team are also fortunate to have on board Rob Gibbons, who will manage the team this year.

On the pitch Kieran Henn continues to lead the team and goes into his second year of captaincy. Chichester welcome back Magic Macieja Pacanowskiego, their Polish international goalkeeper who delighted those at Chichester HC in his first season at the club.

Chichester are pleased to have kept the majority of their 2016 squad intact while welcoming a few new faces.

Jamie Whitehouse has joined from Havant and Jack Symons from Worthing. Alex Baxter returns to the club after a two-year break, strengthening the squad further.

Last season Chichester scraped through the relegation play-offs to retain their place in the National League’s Conference West.

A fantastic run saw them reach the final of the national cup, where they lost 3-0 to Beeston. This season Chichester are eager to start climbing the league and showcase the talented squad.

It has been a fantastic few months at the club recently with a new clubhouse opening at Chichester College.

Those behind the scenes have been working tirelessly, it’s now up to he players to start delivering.

The first league match sees Chichester travel to Cheltenham on Sunday (Sept 18) – full report in next week’s Chichester Observer.

Get involved in our hockey coverage this season by sending match reports and team pictures to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk

