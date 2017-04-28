Ladies are out to be Chichester’s new hockey heroes

Chichester Hockey Club’s ladies are preparing for their biggest game of the season – and to make club history – when they head to Lee Valley for their England Hockey Vase final this Sunday.

The game will be a 5pm push-back, the last game of the day’s schedule at the Olympic Park. They face Amersham and Chalfont, who are second in their league behind Sonning, who Chichester beat 7-3 in the semi-finals.

The club have a coachload of supporters going to watch, ranging from junior development teams and parents to the Deacons team and men’s first XI.

Tickets are available on the ‘see tickets’ website and will be available on the day. The final comes exactly a year after the club’s men’s played their equivalent game at Lee Valley in 2016, losing to Beeston.

Now it’s over to the ladies, who will hopefully be able to bring home the trophy. The club have a coachload of supporters going to watch, ranging from junior development teams and parents to the Deacons team and men’s first XI.

Chichester Hockey Club are a voluntary-run club in central Chichester, whose men’s first team are in the National League for the third season running, while the ladies have five teams – the firsts play in the Sussex Premier League and finished second in 2016-17 .

They would welcome any support to cheer them on at Lee Valley – contact Meg Goring (vice vaptain) on 07949 068800.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!