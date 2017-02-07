IT technician goes for rally car glory

An IT service support technician from Bognor Regis will be swapping his computer for a crash helmet on Saturday.

Andy Hollingham, who works for PAV i.t. services in Sayers Common, is taking part in the 2017 Towncross Engineering South Downs Stages, taking place at Goodwood Motor Circuit.

Andy Hollingham and Chris Butcher are going for rally car glory

He will be buddying up with Chris Butcher, from South Hams Motor Club in Devon, who will be his co-driver when he takes on the nine separate stages in a bid for the title of South Downs Stages champions.

Andy, a member of Southsea Motor Club, was originally introduced to rally car racing by his dad and has been enjoying the pastime for nearly ten years.

He said: “Although I’ve been racing for a decade, this will be the first time I’ll be competing competitively with Chris and actively aiming for a title.

“We’re really excited and looking forward to the challenge.”

The pair will be driving an ex-official Nissan Sunny and will be sponsored by PAV i.t. along with other businesses, including Samco Sport and Graphitex.

Spectators are welcome and there is no charge for admission. A great view can be had from the pit lane building rooftop viewing area or from anywhere around the circuit.

The action will be starting at 9am and is expected to finish around 6pm.

