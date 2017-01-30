It’s Snowflake time for Chichester sailors

Chichester Yacht Club’s flagship winter dinghy racing event – the Snowflake series – got under way for another year.

Race officer Nick Colbourne set a trapezoid course in Chichester Lake. The one-minute rule in force created some interesting and exciting starts in both races.

Start of the day was from master tactician Bruce Grant (Itchenor SC) in a Laser at the pin end of the line in the first race.

There was not an actual snowflake to be seen, but grey drizzle and a force two to three created marginal planing conditions.

Some high-class racing was in evidence in all three fleets with some outstanding performances.

Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson (Itchenor SC) in an RS200 chalked up double firsts in races one and two in the fast fleet.

Steve and Sarah Cockrill in a Laser 2000 (Stokes Bay SC) in the medium fleet notched up two firsts as well.

In the slow fleet, sailing their RS Feva, Nina and Connie Radford (Langstone SC) came in first in both races, chased by Geogie Cousens and Maddie Warwick.

Results - Fast fleet - 1 Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson, RS200, Itchenor Sailing Club, 1,1; 2 Ross Fisher, Blaze, Felpham Sailing Club, 2,2; 3 Simon and Ben Townsend, RS400, Emsworth SC, 3,3. Medium fleet - 1 Steven and Sarah Cockrill, Laser 2000, Stokes Bay SC, 1,1; 2 Guy Mayer, Solo, Felpham SC; 3 Anthony Osman, Solo, Chichester YC, 2,5. 4 Paul Lewis, Solo, HISC, 7,4; 5.Lucy Boreham, Europe, Chichester YC, 5,6.5. Slow fleet - 1 Nina and Connie Radford, RS Feva, Langstone SC, 1,1; 2 Georgie Cosens, Maddie Warwick, Emsworth SC, 2,2; 3 Alice Serna, Alex Cray, Felpham SC and Chichester SC, 3,3.

