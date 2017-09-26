Home duo win Midhurst’s champagne day of tennis

The annual champagne tournament at Midhurst Tennis Club proved a wonderful day.

The mixed pairs competition drew competitors from Petworth, Fernhurst, Saltdean and Liphook. Altogether there were 16 pairs, playing in groups of four.

Rachel Dekker and Rory Nursten of Midhurst TC won an exciting final 6-4 against Pauline McBrown and Martin Hunter of Liphook.

It was perfect tennis weather and starting at 11am with the final played at 4.30pm. There was plenty of time to socialise and enjoy refreshments while tennis was played on five courts.

To finish the day there was a barbecue.

If you are interested in playing next year keep an eye on the club website – www.midhursttennis.co.uk.