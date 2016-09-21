Hollyer leads the Chichester charge at Sutton

Four Chichester Runners & AC members, gave a good account of themselves at the Sussex combined events championships at Sutton in parallel with the Surrey equivalent.

It was personal bests all the way, bar one, for 12-year-old Fleur Hollyer competing in the under-13 girls’ pentathlon. She started well when she leapt out to a 3.69m PB in the long jump, before posting a 13.05sec PB for the 70m hurdles.

The under-15 girls’ pentathlon saw Coco Smythe make her debut in the event – achieving good performances and gaining great experience along the way.

Her 3.80m shot putt didn’t go quite to plan, but it was followed with a 1.23m PB high jump, before finishing off with a 3min 00.95sec PB run in the 800m, to tally up a PB 1540 points to secure ninth position

Run-up problems resulted in a below-par 3.88m long jump, but she swiftly overcame this first event disappointment, to go on to record figures of 15.99sec for the 75m hurdles, 5.56m for shot, and a very pleasing 1.38m high jump. Along with her 2min 46.41sec 800m, it was enough for her to claim eighth overall spot with 1,844 points.

Alyssa White (under-17) tackling her first heptathlon - posted figures of 13.67sec for 80m hurdles, 1.33m high jump, 6.68m shot, 26.07sec 200m, 4.80m long jump, and a good 2min 37.41sec 800m.

Despite not registering a legal throw in the javelin, she still managed to finish a highly creditable 5th place overall.

Oliver Beach in the under-13 boys’ pentathlon recorded a fifth overall placing, scoring 1576 points with performances of 3.62m long jump, 15.19sec 75m hurdles, 8.82m shot, 1.45m high jump, and 2min 28.46sec in the 800m.

Meanwhile, at the Havant AC open meeting at the Mountbatten Centre, Portsmouth, in appalling weather conditions, Chichester`s Rosie Compton (under-15) ran 29.3 for third place in the 200m, and Nathalie Godden (under-23), on a weekend visit home from Cardiff University, won the long jump with a PB 5.19m

DAVID CHURCHER

