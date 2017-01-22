Haigh happy with first run-out of year

Chichester Runners & AC Sprinter Sophie-Anne Haigh had her first competition of the year at the South of England Indoor Championships at the Lee Valley Athletic Centre in North London.

Despite a mild virus a few days earlier that took the edge off her performance, her display indicated she is on course for the rest of the winter season and the forthcoming summer season as well.

Competing in the under-20 60m, unusually her start was not the best, but she went on to display all her usual strong drive and pick-up phases to stop the clock at 8.00sec.

That comfortably took her through to automatic qualification into the semi-final, where in a tough high-quality race, she marginally bettered her time to 7.99sec for fifth place.

David Churcher

