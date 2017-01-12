Get in quick for the Chichester Priory 10k

With just over three weeks to the Chichester Priory 10k at Goodwood, the race entry is filling up fast.

Organisers anticipate reaching their maximum entry level for the Sunday, February 5 race during the early part of next week – so you are urged to get your entry in now so as not to be disappointed.

Well over 1,000 runners will take part.

Go to www.chichester10k.com and follow the link. All entrants will receive a race pack before the end of January containing timing chip, bib number and race instructions. Organisers have added some notes to the race website to help entrants prepare for the race and they will be providing additional information as appropriate both on www.chichester10k.com and www.facebook.com/chichester10krace They are hoping for reasonable weather on the day to ensure the success of the 26th race, which is the inaugural year for a new route for the 10k ending in a lap of the Goodwood motor circuit.

