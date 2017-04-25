Erin’s climbing the national rankings

Erin Berry has qualified for the national climbing final at the Edinburgh International Climbing arena on April 29.

It follows three qualification rounds in the hotly-contested London/south area.

The 12-year-old from Lavant took up climbing at the Chichester College wall three-and-a half years ago has been bitten by the bug in a sport which has now received Olympic status.

She attends Midhurst Rother College, which also has a climbing facility.

