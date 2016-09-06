Emma and Lee are the darts stars

Just before the end of the season, 52 players took part in the Star Darts League’s mixed pairs knockout.

Preliminary matches saw a 180 from Claire Mealing, but she and pairs partner Adam Hall (Friary Arms ‘A’) couldn’t get through.

The first semi-final saw Julie O’Hara and Rob Misselbrook (Hunston Club) lose 2-0 to Emma Bist (POW ‘B’) and Lee Franklin (Squash Club).

The second semi saw Ros Horn (Newtown Social Club) and Andy Whiteley (Claremont ‘A’) go out to Hayley Gatford (Chi Snooker Club) and Wayne Wadsworth (Claremont ‘A’).

In the best-of-five-legs final, the first two tons come from Bist and Franklin and Franklin hit double 16 to take the first leg.

The second leg saw Bist hit only the second maximum 180 of the night to leave Franklin with a double, which he hit for a 2-0 lead. Franklin started the third leg with 123, Bist 140. Gatford and Wadsworth were miles behind despite two large scores from Wadsworth.

Bist had left Franklin with 40, and he hit double top to take the third leg and the match, making Bist and Franklin the Star Darts mixed pairs champions for 2016.

Friday Summer Darts League

Week 14’s best performer was Keith Robinson (Chi Snooker ‘C’) with 15 and 21 darts and a 27.83 average.

Results - Div 1 - Chi Snooker ‘C’ 6 Newtown Dart Vaders 10; Squash Club 9 Hunston Hares 9. Div 2 - BRSA Wanderers 10 Friary ‘D’ 5; Newtown ‘X’ 6 Claremont Wanderers 12; Friary ‘C’ 9 Chi Snooker ‘A’ 8. Div 3 - POW ‘A’ 7 Royal Oak 9.

Other stats - Div 1 - player of match - Keith Robinson (Chi Snooker ‘C’) 15 & 21 darts [27.83 av]; Ian Hackett (Squash Club) 20 & 24 darts [20.68 av] - 1st leg 35 left in 27 darts. Other good games - Stuart Rose (Newtown Dart Vaders) 19 & 24 darts [20.32 av] - 2nd leg 20 left in 30 darts; Ricky Clark (Newtown Dart Vaders) 21 & 27 darts [20.88 av]; Richard Ragless (Squash Club) 23 & 26 darts [20.45 av]. High out shots - Keith Robinson (Chi Snooker ‘C’) 93; Ricky Clark (Newtown Dart Vaders) 58. Div 2 - player of match - Darren Rich (Claremont Wanderers) 17 & 22 darts [20.74 av] MOM - 2nd leg 10 left in 33 darts; Gary Blackwood (BRSA Wanderers) 21 & 22 darts [23.30 av]; Tim McCarthy (Friary ‘C’) 24 & 25 darts [20.45 av]. Other good games - Gary Bryant (Claremont Wanderers) 27 & 28 darts [17.64 av]. 180s - Gary Blackwood (BRSA Wanderers). High out shots - Gary Blackwood (BRSA Wanderers) 117; Tim McCarthy (Friary ‘C’) 82; Mark Walker (BRSA Wanderers) 78; Darren Rich (Claremont Wanderers) 73; Gary Bryant (Claremont Wanderers) 56. Div 3 - player of match - Steve Landvogt (POW ‘A’) 31 & 38 darts [14.62 av] MOM - 1st leg 2 left in 33 darts.

SUPER LEAGUE

Bognor played their final home game of the summer season against Worthing but were well beaten 9-0.

Graeme Dutton gave Sussex ladies player Trish Kidd her debut but she lost 3-1 with a 22.47 average. Bognor captain Dutton had the best average for Bognor, 22.89.

Bognor: Rob Allen, Trish Kidd, Dave Bourne, Paula Duckett, Adie Linfield, Graeme Dutton, Karl Wingate, Emma Bist, Simon McDougall.

Bognor’s final match of the summer was away to Southwick Romans. They lost 7-2, with Ian Hackett and Graeme Dutton both winning 3-2.

Bognor: Graeme Dutton, Ian Hackett, Simon McDougall, Derek Smith, Paula Duckett, Andy Chant, Ben Lubbe, Dave Bourne, Karl Wingate.

Bognor start their winter season away to Southwick with six new signings.

