Duggan digs deep to get Bognor rugby aces in shape

Bognor RFC got their pre-season under way with the help of their new strength and conditioning coach Darren Duggan.

His appointment is seen as vital to the coaching set up to help develop new and existing players in time for the 2017-18 season.

He has vast experience in the field with 25 years in the British Armed Forces as a senior non-commissioned officer. He also holds NVQ level four in close-quarter protection, level three in gym instruction and personal training and is a senior boxing coach.

Bognor director of rugby and 1st XV head coach Rob Outen is excited about Bognor’s prospects in the Hampshire League division one – and about the future of the club generally.

He said: “We’re lucky to have an abundance of players returning this season. Injury and personal commitments for many players who played an integral part in us getting promoted the season before meant they were unavailable for much of last year.

“Bognor RFC have invested a lot of time in the off season to developing a strategy for the future, involving both experienced players and developing youth players through our player pathway programme to provide a positive future for the club.”

Bognor RFC have invested a lot of time in the off season to developing a strategy for the future, involving both experienced players and developing youth players through our player pathway programme to provide a positive future for the club. Rob Outen

Training is taking place on Tuesdays and Thursdays for the senior team with a open training session on Saturday, August 5.

The first pre-season game is at Burgess Hill on August 19.

New players or players returning to the game are always welcome and with Bognor RFC planning to run first, second, third and vets’ teams, there’s sure to be a place for everyone

The regular season kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, September 9, at Hampshire Avenue when they host Overton. Spectators are welcome to watch the action free at the family-friendly club.

The club are also running a fundraiser to raise money for much-needed shower and changing room refurbishments, and have successfully reached their £2,000 target from 17 supporters.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!