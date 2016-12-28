Dragonflyers spread the trampolining gospel

Dragonflyers Trampolining Club continued their involvement with local schools by taking nine pupils from seven schools to the south-east schools championships.

New to the competition circuit were William Foden of Bishop Luffa and Amelia Glass from Ormiston and Manon Bailey, taking part in the novice section.

All controlled their nerves to pull out skilful routines with style and accuracy. Foden took gold in the Year 9 and under category, Bailey seventh at 11-and under and Glass was 12th in the largest group of the day (63 participants) in the Year 9 and under girls’ class.

Flyers’ international performers were sensational against the region’s best in the elite category.

Sofija Kalnicenko of Chi Free School Year 7, Izzy Hauxwell from The Regis School in Year 9 and Libby Morton of The Academy, Selsey (Year 8) finished thrd, fourth and fifth in the Year 7-9 elite class.

Fifteen-year-old Anya Johnston (Ormiston, Year 11) took on Year 13 competitors to finish in bronze position with a difficult routine in the 19-and-under elite class.

National performers Ellie Morton, 14, from the Selsey Academy, and Jenna Partridge, 15 from Felpham Community College, finished a fantastic eighth and tenth in the elite 19-and-under section.

These were incredible results for our local schools. Flyers aim to raise standards by helping out in trampoline PE lessons and at after-school

clubs.

Flyers also provide coaches for recreational sessions in local centres, particularly The Arena in Bognor, in order to provide opportunities.

