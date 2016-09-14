Crablands keep their cool to land ladies’ bowls title

Crablands Ladies have won the C&M League first division by taking four points in a 43-40 win at Aldingbourne.

Scores: C Lewendon, M Bateman, P Terry and S Jones won 31-8; G Humphreys, J Adams, S Blyth and C Ruler lost 32-12.

Debbie Hogg, Denise Latter, Wendy Adams and April Janman have won the Gladys Rowland competition, beating Lancing at Burgess Hill.

A mixed friendly at Marine Gardens, Worthing, saw Crablands win 70-63.

Scores: J Izen, R Shambrook, N Reynolds and I Ford won 24-18; B Berry, J Taylor, J Saunders and T Dade won 17-12; E Brooker, D Jonas, A Blyth and D Adams drew 13-13; L Lewendon, E Willcocks, M Back and R Humphrey lost 20-16.

A West Sussex League first-division match at home to Norfolk earned Crablands four points to secure their place in the first division next season, despite a 76-69 loss.

Scores: N Crump, D Muncey, D Clacey and R Humphrey won 23-18; N Reynolds, A Humphreys, J Cornwell and M Heasman won 18-17; M Campbell, T Hanlon, A Blyth and D Adams lost 21-15; A Bateman, J Saunders, T Dade and I Ford lost 20-13.

Crablands ladies travelled to Witterings for a friendly, winning on both rinks.

FISHBOURNE

Against RAFA, Fishbourne won 75-56.

Scores: C Lankshear, M Beal and T White won 22-8; W White, D McTurk and J Lankshear won 25-13, S Hill, A Marsh and G Summers won 16-13; W Dean, A Saunders and B Wallsgrove lost 22-12.

Fishbourne beat Arundel 75-54.

Scores: C Lankshear, A Marsh and T White lost 15-14, D Packham, J Lankshear and T Bleach lost 15-13, G Summers, G Collins and B Wallsgrove won 27-13; W White, B Henham and M Reed won 21-11.

Against Rogate, Fishbourne lost 58-49.

Scores: K Ridley, G Summers and J Lankshear lost 26-10; C Martin, C Lankshear and B Wallsgrove lost 16-15; E Badger, A Marsh and G Collins won 24-16.

In a match versus Bognor, Fishbourne won 90-82.

Scores: W Cooper, B Denny and B Wallsgrove won 24-13; B Payne, A Marsh and B Cooper won 27-12; K Ridley, C and J Lankshear lost 23-12; I Roberts, A Saunders and T White lost 15-13; W White, K Fancy and A Banham lost 19-14.

Against West Dean, Fishbourne won 52-41.

Scores: W Cooper, E Badger and B Wallsgrove won 16-15; D Packham, A Saunders and J Lankshear won 19-8; C Lankshear, A Marsh and B Cooper lost 18-17.

CHICHESTER

With the score level going into the last end, Chichester picked up two shots to win 24-22.

Chichester 33 Polegate 42

Playing at Henfield in the County Double Rink final, Chichester won on one rink but lost on the other against a strong team from Polegate.

Scores: Debbie Hogg, Steph Baverstock, Wendy Adams & April Janman won 19-18; Chris Hobbs, Bridget Collins, Sue Miles & Betty Spicer lost 24-14.

Chichester 32 Wittering 37

In a friendly, Chichester won on one rink and lost on the other, losing overall by five shots.

Scores: Frances Downing, Sandra Pickard, Mary Potter & Denise Latter won 19-9; Jean Hole, Rosemary Manning, Steph Baverstock & Betty Spicer lost 28-13.

FITTLEWORTH

The club’s finals were played over two days, hit by inclement weather.

Club Championship: Winner Sue Judd; runner-up Arthur Ellcome; Ladies’ singles: Winner Gina Barnfield; runner-up Tessa Clegg; Gents’ Singles: Winner David Luxford; runner-up Arthur Ellcome. Handicap: Winner Arthur Ellcome; runner-up Sue Judd. Novices: Winner Jim Reed; runner-up Simon Herbert. Vic Goldsmith trophy (ladies v gents): Won by the ladies.

WEST DEAN

West Dean 41 Fishbourne 52

In this final friendly outdoor match of the season, Fishbourne were the winners on two rinks, West Dean winning on one.

Scores: Ann Hiscock, John Elliott, Tony Boxall [s] won 18-17; Pam Patterson, John Jones, Phil Muggeridge [s] lost 16-15;

David Harding, John Butterworth, Jim Sharrod [s] lost 19-8.

West Dean’s championship finals were held at West Dean Gardens.

The winner of the men’s singles was Jim Sharrod, who beat Tony Boxall 21-13.

The doubles were won by Tony Boxall and Bob Holman, who beat Andy Wood and John Jones 20-14.

The triples, a new event, were won by Andy Wood, Bob Holman and David Turner who beat Phil Muggeridge, John Jones and John Elliott 22-15.

WITTERINGS

Witterings 37 Chichester 32

Scores (friendly): Sue Dobson, Val Hooker, Diane Leach, Julie Mulligan lost 19-9; Margaret Bowell, Barbara Newman, Maureen Mulligan, Chris Horsley won 28-13.

Witterings 94 Storrington 67

A good win for Witterings in this West Sussex League match yielded eight points.

Scores: Paul Chivers, Brian Barnes, Eric Shoyer, Lindsay Bangs (s) won 26-7; Stuart Hooker, Chris Jelf, Gwilym Morgan, Dave Bell (s) won 24-20; Mark White, Glyn Dobson, Ken Clark, John Langworthy (s) won 24-17; Alan May, Tony Nixon, Fred Knotts, Ray Stephens (s) lost 23-20.

Witterings 37 Storrington 31

A valuable four C&M League points were secured by Witterings.

Scores: Judy Bangs, Julie Mulligan, Maureen Mulligan, Anne May (Skip) lost 18-17; Diane Leach, Val Hooker, Ros Hanbury, Chris Horsley (skip) won 20-13.

SOUTHBOURNE

Worthing 100 Southbourne 69

In their last game of the season, Southbourne had a disappointingloss at Worthing in West Sussex division one.

Southbourne lost on three rinks, won on one rink and lost overall by 31 shots. On one rink Southbourne lost on the final end.

Southbourne finished fourth in the league.

Scores: John Hardy, Alan Shelley, Eddie Neuts & Dave Fewell (s) won 22-19; Pete Jasinski, Colin Bulbeck, Dave Alner & Robin Armstrong (s) lost 16-15; Pete Garrard, Alan Williams, Malcolm Keane & Mark Soper (s) lost 30-18; Richard Galloway, Dave Young, Malcolm Ayres & Andy Smith (s) lost 35-14.

Pulborough 44 Southbourne 34

Southbourne lost at Pulborough in division one of the BM mixed triples league in their last match.

They lost on both rinks and overall by ten shots, meaning Pulborough won the league.

Southbourne are second.

Scores: Irene Jennings, John Hardy & Andy Smith (s) lost 19-17; Eileen Keane, Alan Shelley & Dave Young (s) lost 25-17.

Jim Jennings and Alan Shelley won Southbourne’s 2016 Pairs League with a total of 57 points. Pete Jasinski and Eddie Neuts finished second with 54 points while Dave Fewell and Mark Soper came third with 52.

Southbourne hope to have even more teams enter next season.

* Southbourne would like to invite bowlers and non-bowlers to Polar Bears winter bowling. It takes place on the all-weather outdoor green on Monday and Friday mornings from 10am to midday from September 26.

The cost per session is £2.50 for non-members including tea or coffee and biscuits.

They’d be delighted to see old friends and new faces, just turn up before 10am to enjoy a morning’s bowling. Dress in anything warm and bowling shoes.

For further information, contact Dave Young on 01243 374155 or Margaret Odell on 01243 379501.

BOGNOR

Bognor men’s B team have won division three of the West Sussex League and are promoted to division two for next season. It is a great achievement as they finished near the bottom last year.

As champions, they go on to play against a team from the rest of the leagues on the West Sussex League’s finals day.

Bognor ladies have finished second in the first division of the C&M League, three points behind winners Crablands – a great achievement and their highest finish ever.

Bognor held their club finals over two days, featuring 24 competitors. Club captains Barbara Reardon and Ned Waddock won all their finals. There were some very close results.

Results: Ladies Championship - Barbara Reardon 21 Christine Preston 14; Men’s Championship - Derek Ford 21 Rod Lincoln 15; Ladies Handicap Singles - Barbara Reardon 23 Christine Dunham 14; Men’s Handicap Singles - Keith Taylor 21 Keith Hellyer 15; Men’s Singles Plate - Ned Waddock 21 John Whitfield 14; Men’s Veterans Singles - Arthur Richardson 21 Phil Hasler 12; Ladies 4321 - Lyn Carthew 102 Christine Dunham 88; Men’s 4321 - Ned Waddock 104 Keith Hellyer 90; Ladies Pairs Championship - Jean Taylor & Barbara Reardon 25 Jane Colebrook-Taylor & Christine Preston 8; Men’s Pairs Championship - Tony Arnold & Steve Soames 21 Keith Taylor and Trevor Moore 10; Ladies Handicap Pairs -

Christine Dunham & Margaret Phillips 21 Edna Keywood and Hannah Down 20; Men’s Handicap Pairs - John Whitfield & Steve Soames 23 Alan Lewis and Mike Philpot 19; Drawn Mixed Triples - Lyn Carthew, Ned Waddock, Gerry Stevens 17 Hannah Down, Paul Lichfield, Keith Taylor 16.

Bognor played Fishbourne in a mixed friendly, winning on three rinks but losing 90-82.

Scores: Jane Colebrook-Taylor, Pat Phillips, Christine Preston won 19-14; Jonathan Colebrook-Taylor, Beryl Charlesworth, Simon Webster lost 27-12; Ray Philpott, Penny Jones, Chris Witt won 15-13; Bryan Harvey, Alan Charlesworth, Rod Lincoln won 23-12; Jenny Gibson, Pauline White, Geoff Cook lost 24-13.

MIDDLETON

East Preston B men’s team took ten points from their final match of the season in the West Sussex League – consigning Middleton to bottom place.

There was better news for Middleton’s other teams. The ladies, playing away from home in the C&M League, completed a season’s double over East Preston, while the mixed team picked up all six points in a Brooks Motors League match against Hotham.

East Preston 35 Middleton 37

Scores: Rosemary Gregory, Pat Eccles, Maureen Bravington, Angela Chandler won 20-16; Mary Wootten, Ann Steventon, Linda Hills, Jane Nurse lost 19-17. Middleton 4pts, East Preston 2pts.

Middleton 52 Hotham 15

Scores: Pat Eccles, Peter Lush, Bob Colvin won 26-5; Rosemary Gregory, John Graham, Andrew Nurse won 26-10. Middleton 6pts.

Middleton 66 Little Spain 77

A friendly against Little Spain ended in victory for the visitors.

Scores: Roy Kempson, Muriel Fox, Pat Eccles lost 17-13; Jane Nurse, Chopsy Chapman, Terry Bridge won 19-11; Roslyn Green, Maureen Bravington, Bob Bravington lost 19-10, Rolf Huber, John Green, Rosemary Gregory lost 13-12; Robin McCaughan, Angela Chandler, Keith Berkley, Bob Colvin lost 17-12.

Middleton hold their club finals, starting at 2pm tomorrow and culminating on Sunday afternoon with matches to determine the male and female 2016 club champions. Spectators are welcome for what should prove an exciting weekend.

MIDHURST

Billingshurst 64 Midhurst 69

Midhurst visited Billingshurst in a re-arranged match.

Winning on two rinks and losing on two, Midhurst won overall by five shots.

Scores: Basil Osbourne, Ann Chuter & Margaret Sole lost 20-18; Gordon Knight, Alan Ricketts & Peter West won 15-13; Jack Jurado, Jean Adams & Paul Chuter won 24-15; Stella Tait, John Allen & Malcolm Hutchings lost 16-12.

PETWORTH

Good crowds enjoyed finals weekend at the Petworth.

Prizes will be awarded at the annual presentation evening to be held at The Cricketers’, Duncton, in November.

Results - Men’s Championship: Alan Potter beat Peter Miles 21-13; Ladies Championship: Jeanne Brown beat Eileen Warrington 21-19; Wright Cup: David Mustard beat Kevin Mitchell 21-12; Veterans’ Cup: Peter Miles beat Mick Booth 21-18; Denman Cup: Richard Stevens beat Jim Palmer 21-13; Handicap Cup: Richard Stevens beat Selwyn Hall 21-14; Two Woods Cup: Peter Miles beat Mick Monk 13-5; Pairs Cup: Peter Miles and Barry Stanton beat Alan Potter and Jeanne Brown 20-18; Triples Cup: Mick Booth, Selwyn Hall and Barry Stanton beat Jim Palmer, John Steele and Les Martin 22-14.

n Petworth’s men’s league team ended a creditable sixth in division three.

INDOOR SCENE

NYETIMBER

The in-house summer competitions have been completed at Nyetimber SMBC.

Brian Boiling won the men’s singles final and Carol Sands took both the ladies’ singles and the club championship.

