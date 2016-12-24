Cormorants swimmers making waves

Chichester Cormorants are a small swimming club – but are making a big impact.

At the recent Sussex County Championships, their squad turned in strong results – with 13-year-old Sebastian Hadnett leading the charge.

Many other Cormorants swam faster than ever before; in fact, of the 51 events the club’s swimmers entered, 34 produced personal-best times.

Hadnett scooped gold medals in the 50m butterfly, backstroke and freestyle events. he added silver medals in the 100m freestyle and the individual medley – a lung-busting race in which swimmers use the four strokes in turn.

The county championships are fiercely competitive, but his overall performance was so good that he won the points prize for best 13-year-old boy at the meet.

Hadnett was not the only medal winner: in the 50m backstroke, India Rose swam a great personal-best time and took a silver medal.

Cormorants are based at the Westgate pool in Chichester and swimmers aged from eight to 80-something call it home. In fact the club’s oldest swimmer, Ed Askew, returned from the recent Sussex County Masters Championship wearing 12 winner’s medals – more than half the club’s total haul of 21 golds.

