Chichester Triathlon series set to be another record-breaker

The Chichester Triathlon series is set to break records again as more than 900 participants have signed up to take part in this weekend’s event.

Taking place on Saturday and Sunday the event attracted a record-breaking number of participants last year and it seems it is still increasing in popularity with an even higher number signing up for this year’s event.

The great thing about the Chichester Triathlon Series is that there’s something for everyone. It’s a great opportunity for first-timers to take part as a team of work colleagues, family or friends.

The Chichester two-day series, sponsored again by Natures Way Foods, has been specifically tailored to ensure everyone has the opportunity to be involved.

In the run-up to the event, organisers at Everyone Active have offered participants tips on completing a triathlon, including diet and training programmes.

Stuart Mills, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “As the Chichester Triathlon enters its 11th year, we are delighted that its popularity continues to grow and more people are getting engaged in multi-sport activities.

“The weekend gives a fantastic opportunity for competitors of all ages and abilities to get involved and inspire more people to get active.

A aquathlon takes place on Saturday at the Westgate Leisure Centre before the England south east series junior triathlon gets under way in the afternoon.

Adults will compete on Sunday when a Olympic triathlon will take place alongside a sprint triathlon. There is also a option for focusing on a single element on the triathlon by being part of a team.

Sarah Baldock, the director responsible for Natures Way Foods’ community programme, added: “The adult events are open to everyone aged 16 and above, and children aged eight to 16 can participate in the junior category.”

Registration will remain open until the morning of the event for those still wanting to take part, although spaces available on the day will be limited.

For more information on competing, or to find out how you can be involved by volunteering, contact chichestertriathlon@everyoneactve.com or visit www.everyoneactive.com/chichester-triathlon

Don’t miss next week’s Observer for reports, results and pictures.

