Chichester tennis players have reasons to celebrate

Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club members had double reason to celebrate at the 2016 Tennis Sussex awards at the Amex Stadium, Brighton.

The event recognises and rewards achievements over the past year and one member of the club was among those who received recognition for outstanding successes throughout 2016.

In August at the British Seniors’ Grass Court Championships he won both the singles and doubles in his age group, adding to the doubles clay court title he won earlier in the year.

Chris Ornstien received the 2016 adult outstanding achievement award.

Sue Foott, of Tennis Sussex and Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club, read the citation praising his accomplishments.

“This player manages successful teams at both club and county level and is a regular contributor to the Sussex Baseline Magazine,” she said.

“Away from club and county commitments he has found time to represent Great Britain in both singles and doubles competitions across Europe and beyond and is also a regular at tournaments throughout the world.

“In August at the British Seniors’ Grass Court Championships he won both the singles and doubles in his age group, adding to the doubles clay court title he won earlier in the year.”

Ornstein finished the year at No15 in the ITF 70-plus singles world rankings and five in the men’s doubles.

Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club’s ladies’ tennis first team were crowned Tennis Sussex champions and awarded the trophy for winning the Sussex ladies’ division one.

Sue Foott, Katica Robertson and Nadine Doutre collected the trophy.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!