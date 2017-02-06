Chichester tennis event brings delight for Dunning

Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club hosted an LTA south-east matchplay eight-and-under mixed event in the Dome.

The event was run using a round-robin format of seven players, with each match comprising a match tie-break, first to ten points.

It was so encouraging to see such a high level of play right across the event. Peter Cook

Cody Dunning picked up the gold medal after winning all six of his matches. He receives his coaching with the Chichester Tennis Academy based at the club.

Silver went to Elisa Zaman, from Hampshire, who won five of her six matches.

Tournament organiser and referee Peter Cook said: “It was so encouraging to see such a high level of play right across the event, particularly as so many of today’s competitors receive their coaching at the Chichester Club. It is exciting to see a bright future ahead.”

