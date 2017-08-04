Chichester tennis aces in honours at home event

Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club hosted an LTA south east summer county tour ten-and-under boys’ event.

Matches were played using FAST4 tournament scoring.

We were entertained with an extremely high standard of tennis here. It was truly encouraging to see a couple of our own players performing so well and getting to the final. Peter Cook

In the bronze-medal position was Shayan Bidad (West Hants LTC), who beat Luke Watts (PTC) 4-3 (5-1) 4-0.

Elliott Hill finished runner-up and collected the silver medal, with Freddie Whitby collecting gold after winning the final 4-2, 2-4 10-4. Both finalists receive their coaching with Chichester Tennis Academy based at Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club.

Tournament referee and LTA senior performance coach Peter Cook said: “We were entertained with an extremely high standard of tennis here. It was truly encouraging to see a couple of our own players performing so well and getting to the final.”

