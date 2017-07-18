Chichester pupil Phoebe jumps to it for national glory

Phoebe Boardman, a Year 8 pupil at Westbourne House School, became the new under-13 national high-jump champion at the Independent Association of Prep Schools’ (IAPS) national athletics championships in Birmingham, jumping a height of 1.4m.

She attended the meeting with 13 other pupils from the Chichester school – the largest contingent of athletes the school has ever achieved – who all secured their places by qualifying at the IAPS Sussex Championships in Crawley.

These are outstanding results for Westbourne House. I’m really thrilled to have had so many children qualifying for Birmingham. Jill Howarth

Other successes included Luke Skinner achieving fourth place in the discus, Grace Hornby achieving fourth in the 800m and Hollie Hodges third place in the triple jump.

Head of athletics Jill Howarth said: “These are outstanding results for Westbourne House. I’m really thrilled to have had so many children qualifying for Birmingham.

“It really reflects the dedication and enthusiasm of these talented athletes and the hard work they have put in during the season. We are very proud of them.”

Headmaster Martin Barker said: “This success in the athletics arena is a solid endorsement of our all-round approach, which combines solid academic teaching with games taught six days a week.”

