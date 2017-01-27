Chichester get better of Centurions in city derby

Derbies between Chichester Ladies and Centurions are always competitive and this was no different as Chi second ran out 6-1 winners.

Chichester’s second team, on their home turf at Chi College, knew they had to sustain the great run they’re on to keep their place in the league.

The match started brilliantly in favour of the home side, with a few players back for their first game after the Christmas break slotting in as if they’d not been away.

The passing was good although Chi tried to use the long ball too often and Centurions were able to cut out the pass.

Rachel Trent, up front, was making all the running and was rewarded with a pass from Sarah Jessop and scored.

Chi continued in the same vein, Sarah Pack making great runs down the right and getting some excellent crosses in.

Soon Jessop was on the end of one of them and slammed the ball into the Centurions goal to make it 2-0 at the break.

In the second half, Chi knew they had to score more goals and co-ordinate their play better as Centurions were getting more confident and pushing forward.

This spurred Chi into action and Jessop came up with her second from a penalty corner.

Chichester managed some intricate one-twos and Jessop scored her third.

Centurions had a few breakaways but Alex Hurd at the back had the measure of their centre-forward, although they did snatch a goal with some great work from Centurions player Louise Thew.

Chi defended well and didn’t give up when things weren’t going their way. This determination was shown by Jenna Greenway, who ran into the D and scored a fantastic strike from the top of the circle.

Trent rounded off the scoring with her second well-deserved goal.

Chi Ladies: Young, Austin, Parrott, Stemp, Hurd, Spencer, Gray, Jessop, Trent, Binning, Trueman, Pack, Greenway.

