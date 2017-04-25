Chichester duathletes impress on two wheels... and two legs

On a chilly Sunday morning, a group of junior athletes from Chichester Westgate Triathlon Club arrived at Goodwood motor circuit to compete in the spring duathlon run by Portsmouth Triathletes.

The race involved a run, cycle and a second run around the motor circuit. There were varying distances depending on the age group.

The CWTC juniors competed against other young athletes aged eight to 14.

In tristar one, Josh Dunne came a very admirable fourth, Florence Ingram was third girl and Mille Dutton fifth girl.

In tristar two, Max Sydenham came a brilliant second. Freya Farrow, Edith Ingram and Grace Bishop came in as ninth, tenth and 11th girls.

In tristar three, Emily Weymouth did really well coming in as fifth female and Leo Stirzaker was eighth male.

