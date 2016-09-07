Chichester bowlers vie for club honours

The 2016 club finals at Chichester Bowling Club brought a packed day of action and some exciting matches.

In the men’s invitation pairs, Peter Whale and Simon Tooley beat Kevin Ball and Clive Benham 18-12 while in the two-woods David Schofield defeated Nick Anderson 16-9.

The veterans’ singles final brought a 21-16 victory for Brian Butler over Stuart Meyer and the roll-up final saw Les Etherington, Terry Wiseman and Nigel Dearman prevail 18-11 over Anna Clay, Chris Corbett and Colin Hulbert.

The singles championship is always a highlight and this year Clive Benham beat Peter Whale 21-15. Benham is the sixth player in the past 25 years to win the championship in their first full year at the club.

The singles plate final ended in a 21-11 win for Tony Sayers over Kevin Ball - his first title at the club.

The Chichester mixed singles was taken 22-8 by Benham against Whale and the drawn pairs final saw Kevin Ball and Mike Bayfield beat Cole Porter and Simon Tooley 22-13 - the winners getting a thoroughly-deserved round of applause to finish off finals day.

Chichester A 126 Pagham 58

Chichester A secured the West Sussex League division-one title in style with a game to spare when they picked up all ten points at home to Pagham, winning by 68 shots.

Scores: G Jackson, T Hardgrove, D Leach, M Page (skip) won 35-14; P Green, L Etherington, C Keedwell, M Bonnar (skip) won 25-14; K Ball, S Meyer, D Schofield, T Sayers (skip) won 38-18; T Wiseman, C Spicer, B Talmage, B Butler (skip) won 28-12.

Petworth 65 Chichester B 94

In an excellent performance in West Sussex League division-three on Petworth’s artificial green, Chichester B were ahead from the start and steadily built up their score to win by 29 shots, but the eight points they picked up were not quite enough to gain promotion.

Scores: A Stewart, J Walters, P Merritt, C Wade (skip) won 24-12; A Deller, T Wiseman, J Pickard, A Avery (skip) won 33-10; A Daines, B Money, L Etherington, P White (skip) won 23-20; C Porter, N Dearman, T Haigh, M Hannant (skip) lost 23-14.

Chichester 32 Norfolk 35

In the BM League, Chichester won on one rink but lost on the other, taking just two points.

Scores: Debbie Hogg, Terry Haigh & Kevin Ball lost 20-13; Les Etherington, Veronica Pickering & Mike Bayfield won 19-15.

Chichester 49 Eastbourne 88

There was disappointment for Chichester ladies – winning just one discipline against a very strong Eastbourne team in the final of the Sussex Top Club.

Scores: Singles: Denise Latter lost 21-3; Pairs: Steph Baverstock & Betty Spice won 19-18; Triples: Mary Potter, Bridget Collins & April Janman lost 22-15; Fours: Jean Hole, Pam Rampton, Wendy Adams & Sue Miles lost 27-12.

Steph Baverstock retained her ladies’ singles title after beating Denise Latter in the final of the Club Rosebowl competition.

The winners of the other finals were: Handicap Singles and Two-wood singles – Betty Spicer; 100 Up – Chris Hobbs.

WITTERINGS

Witterings 111 Hook & Southborough 72

With heavy rain and then gale-force winds, this were an endurance test for everyone.

The afternoon was spent in good spirits with teams who had travelled some distance not knowing whether the match was going ahead or no. All survived and were happy to gather in the clubhouse for a meal before their long trek home.

Scores: Alan May, Sue Dobson, Dave Buckton and Fred Knotts (Skip) won 25-12: Val Hooker, Brian Barnes, Maureen Mulligan and Ray Stephens (Skip) lost 23-19; Kate Nixon, Diane Leach, Chris Jelf and Gwilym Morgan (Skip) won 28-9; Jackie Clapton, Dug Holden, Karen Slogrove and Stuart Hooker (Skip) lost 19-14; Lesley Swift, Glyn Dobson, Jan Derkatsch and Tony Nixon (Skip) won 25-9.

Witterings 30 Middleton 38

Witterings lost by eight shots in the BM League.

Scores: Marion Corbett, Ken Clark and Lindsay Bangs (Skip) drew 16-16; Helen Mason, Kate Nixon and Ray Stephens (Skip) lost 22-14.

Witterings 29 Maltravers 42

Maltravers proved too strong in this C&M League tussle, leaving Witterings with just one point.

Scores: M Corbett, A May, M Mulligan, C Tuffin (skip) drew 19-19; J Bangs, V Hooker, R Hanbury, C Horsley (skip) lost 23-10.

Witterings 22 Maltravers 22

Scores (friendly): M Bowell, S Currell, B Newman, M Aylward (skip) 22-22.

Witterings 90 East Preston ‘A’ 70

Witterings won by 20 shots in the West Sussex League to scoop eight points.

Scores: Alan May, Tony Nixon, Fred Knotts, Ray Stephens (s) lost 21-14; Stuart Hooker, Chris Jelf, Gwilym Morgan, Dave Bell (s) 32-19; Koors Engelbrechts, Brian Barnes, Eric Shoyer, Lindsay Bangs (s) 16-15; Mark White, Glyn Dobson, Ken Clark, John Langworthy (s) 28-15.

Witterings 31 East Preston 38

EP won this C&M League by seven shots. Witterings took two points out of six.

Scores: S Currell, J Bangs, J Mulligan and Anne May (skip) lost 28-10; S Dobson, B Newman, M Mulligan and Carole Tuffin (skip) won 21-10.

Witterings 58 Maltravers 90

Scores (friendly): Margaret Bowell, John Heathorn, Ken Clark and Anne May (Skip) won 19-14; Sheila Currell, Teresa Heathorn, Glyn Dobson Tony Nixon (Skip) lost 31-10; Kate Nixon, Ron Prior, Sue Dobson, Jan Derktsch (Skip) lost 21-14; Judy Bangs, Dave Buckton, Chris Jelf and Ray Stephens (skip) lost 24-15.

CRABLANDS

The last club finalists for this weekend are A Bateman and J Adams in the Bert Jones drawn two-wood pairs, giving Crablands an Adams Family clash as they will play J Taylor and D Adams!.

Crablands men hosted Worthing Pavilion A and gained an invaluable eight points in a 77-69 win.

Scores: N Crump, D Muncey, D Clacey and R Humphrey won 22-13; M Campbell, P Blackman, A Blyth and D Adams won 24-17; A Bateman, J Cornwell, T Hanlon and M Heasman won 17-15; L Lewendon, J Saunders, T Dade and I Ford lost 24-14.

Crablands ladies travelled to Pagham in the C&M League for a top of the table match, gaining six points to stay in contention for first place with one game to play.

Scores: C Lewendon, M Back, M Bateman and S Jones won 20-13; G Humphreys, J Adams, S Blyth and C Ruler won 18-17.

Crablands’ Melva Bateman, with a little help from her friends, arranged a fantastic play-and-barbecue day enjoyed by bowlers and visitors.

Winners after two games of ten ends were A Wickham, D Terry, E Sadler and R Humphrey with a plus-17 shot difference.

MIDHURST/WEST DEAN

Midhurst 39 West Dean 49

Midhurst entertained West Dean and lost overall by ten shots, losing on two rinks and ending with scores level on the other. This was West Dean’s penultimate match of the outdoor season.

Scores (Midhurst names first): Gordon Knight, John Allen & Phil Wells lost 17-13 to Pam Sharrod, John Jones, Phil Muggeridge [s]; Jack Jurado, Phil Kingswell & Malcolm Hutchings lost 16-10 to David Harding, John Butterworth, Tony Boxall [s]; Peter Moller, Richard Softley & Peter West drew 16-16 with Ann Hiscock, Ian Morrison, Jim Sharrod [s].

BOGNOR

Bognor played a mixed friendly against Southampton County Bowling Club. This is one of Bognor’s longest surviving fixtures which dates back to before the second world war. The overall score was a 63-57 win to Southampton.

Scores: Ray Philpott, Jonathan Colebrook-Taylor and Penny Jones lost 11-10; Rod Lincoln, Edna Keywood and Geoff Cook won 18-15; Simon Webster, Jenny Gibson and Jane Colebrook-Taylor lost 21-15; David Jackson, Pauline White and Christine Preston lost 16-14.

Bognor men’s A team played Worthing Pavilion C in the West Sussex League division one. They won on all rinks for an 88-50 success and scored ten points to secure their place in division one next season.

Scores: Paul Lichfield, Keith Taylor, Gerry Stevens and Tommy Gaskin won 20-13; David Jackson, Ned Waddock, Derek Ford and Ron Gardner won 21-9; Rod Lincoln, John Christensen, Len Hall and Arthur Richardson won 27-12; Keith Hellyer, Bob Hey, Tony Arnold and Steve Soames won 20-16.

Bognor men played a friendly against Tarring Priory, but lost 69-49.

Scores: Ray Philpott, Simon Webster and Gerry Stevens lost 17-15; Chris Cummings, Rod Lincoln and Keith Graham lost 16-12; Bryan Harvey, Dave Wells and Paul Lichfield lost 20-9; Jonathan Colebrook-Taylor, John Christensen and Chris Witt lost 16-13.

Bognor hold their club finals tomorrow and Saturday at Waterloo Square.

PAGHAM

A four-rink men’s league game with Chichester was lost 126-58.

Scores: P Langridge, N Terry, J Newell, G Cutts lost 35-14; T Lows, P Burrell, R Hilder, P Mayoss lost 25-14; K Robini, J Cowley, M Adams, T Tack lost 38-18; R Pearson, B Smith, D Vaughan, M English lost 28-12.

Another men’s league loss came against Worthing A, 80-70 the score.

Scores: P Langridge, D Westcott, P Burrell, G Cutts lost 25-11; R Pearson, B Smith, D Vaughan, M English lost 23-14; T Plows, J Jones, R Hilder, P Mayoss won 26-10; N Terry, B Sales, R Read, M Adams lost 22-19.

A two-rink leadie’s league match versus Crablands ended in a 38-24 loss.

Scores: A Calvert, A Burrell, A Roaa, J Taffurelli lost 18-12; G Stewart, J Cowley, S Stocker, G Conlay lost 20-13.

Two mixed triples faced Hotham in the BM League and won 46-30.

Scores: E Shine, J Jones, P Mayoss won 22-18; J Warner, J Newell, T Tack won 24-12.

MIDDLETON

East Preston 82 Middleton 73

Almost every season for the past five years, Middleton and East Preston B have fought to avoid coming bottom of the West Sussex League. So it is again this year, which made the match at East Preston pivotal.

Although Middleton’s defeat did not relegate them to bottom of the league, they can still end up there should East Preston gain eight points from their final game.

Scores: Trevor Finch, Bryan Kingswell, Paul Ramsden, Andrew Nurse lost 26-13; Terry Lewenden, Peter Lush, Terry Bridge, John Graham won 25-12; Roy Kempson, George Smith, Ken Baker, Gary Steventon won 21-13; Chopsy Chapman, John Green, Mick Woolgar, Bob Colvin lost 31-14. Middleton 4pts East Preston 6pts.

Elsewhere, the mixed teams won against Witterings and lost to RAFA, but picked up seven points - ensuring their position in the BML League, while the ladies lost a close match against Norfolk.

Middleton 38 Witterings 30

Scores: Bob Colvin, Pat Eccles, Terry Bridge won 22-14, John Graham, Rosemary Gregory, John Graham drew 16-16. Middleton 5pts Witterings 1pt.

Middleton 28 RAFA 33

Scores: Pat Eccles, Peter Lush, Bob Colvin won 17-10; Rosemary Gregory, John Graham, Terry Bridge lost 23-11. Middleton 2pts RAFA 4pts.

Middleton 40 RAFA 21

Scores: Chopsy Chapman, Sylvia Booker, John Green won 19-9; Roslyn Green, Bernard Booker, Roy Kempson won 21-12.

Middleton 37 Norfolk 44

Scores: Rosemary Gregory, Pat Eccles, Angela Chandler, Sandra Shere lost 22-19; Mary Wootten, Ann Steventon, Linda Hills, Jane Nurse lost 22-18. Norfolk 6pts.

PETWORTH

Petworth are gearing up for their finals weekend this Saturday and Sunday. The culmination of the various club competitions will be the finals, played at 10am and 2pm on each day at the club’s rink on Sheepdown Drive.

Visitors are welcome to watch some high-class bowling action. Refreshments will be available.

Petworth finished their league season in fine style with a ten-point win over Norfolk. A visit to Pulborough for a mixed triples match ended with the game tied at two rinks each, two of the four rinks having been settled on the final end.

Scores v Norfolk: Roger Lucking, Geoff Harris, Mike Berry and Bob Turner won 23-10; Peter Miles, Stan Enticknap, Nigel Flynn and Mick Monk won 35-12; Selwyn Hall, Ron Elliott, Richard Stevens and Jim Palmer won 35-11; John Steele, Barry Stanton, Bill Bryder and Mick Booth won 48-8.

v Pulborough: Carol Hall, Stan Enticknap and Mick Monk lost 29-17; Selwyn Hall, Richard Stevens and Mike Berry won 15-11; Les Martin, Nigel Flynn and Jim Palmer lost 15-14; Kevin Mitchell, Jean Brown and Mark Lancaster won 31-12.

