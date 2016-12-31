Boxing enters new era at Chichester club

Boxing is set to take off again at the Chichester Boys’ Club on Monday, January 9.

Two new boxing coaches. Jarred and Jack Partridge, will be taking over the reins at the club and hope to bring back the glory days of the 1950s when most of the southern-area titles were held by Chichester boxers.

They will be bringing back the old club fighting colours of white top and black shorts and a gold waist band.

The club will be open Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays and the sessions will be split into juniors and seniors.

If you are interested in attending and would like more details, contact Ray Richardson on 01243 543701.

