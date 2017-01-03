Boxer Wawman’s a wow for St Gerards coaches

St Gerards Boxing Club took Abi Wawman to Eastbourne Boxing Club’s Christmas boxing bonanza.

The 17-year-old weighed in at 54kg in the bantamweight divison for only her second contest. She was up against Lucy Apps from Hastings Westhill Boxing Club, a 16-year-old having her third contest and also weighing 54kg.

St Gerards coach Jon Mills: “Within 30 seconds Abi found her true range and was firing her pugilistic pistons with precision. She kept Lucy at arm’s length, controlling the centre of the ring, and won the first round.

“In the second round we instructed her again to box long and pick up on the long-range uppercut. Abi delivered, with a flurry of different combinations taking their toll on Lucy, who was still game enough to push forward on the off-chance she may get lucky. Abi clearly won the second as well.

“Before the third and final round we told Abi we were really pleased with her performance and to go out and enjoy herself in the last, sticking to the same game plan as the last two rounds.

“Abi was amazing in the last, switch-hitting at ease. Her lateral movement was a defence on its own and bedazzled Lucy,who now looked lost, taking some powerful rear-hand bangers from Abi, whose skill set improved with the contest.

“Abi stepped up the tempo with around a minute to go and totally outclassed Lucy, who couldnt keep up with Abi’s onslaught. This was Abi’s round as well.

“She was awarded a shut-out unanimous decision – that was very well-deserved. She moves on to the next one along with big sister Katie in the new year.

“Abi is a very special talent that doesn’t come along very often and we predict a very bright future for her and her big sister Katie.

“The Wawman wonders are here to stay and our female squad, although small, also includes Holly Heffron and seasoned campaigner Ellie Booth.

“The girls will be making their mark in 2017 – these girls can box and are the way forward for females, with skills that are technically sound and superior to many other clubs.”

St Gerards’ big annual black-tie and evening-dress dinner show is on Saturday, February 25, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Chichester Priory at Chichester College.

The event helps raise much-needed financial help for youth organisations in and around Chichester.

Dining tables of ten are available at £50 a head, obtainable from Rotarian Ray Richardson on 01243 543701. Standing tickets can be obtained from Gerry Lavelle on 01243 251248.

