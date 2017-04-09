Bowls: Infinity are in it to win it

West Sussex’s short-mat bowlers held the finals of their inter-club KO Cup competition.

In the main cup competition the semi-finals matched The Martlets against Lavant and Infinity against Upper Beeding.

Southbourne pulled back on the mat where they were behind and took the lead on the other mat.

The Martlets proved too strong for Lavant and ran out 57-18 winners. The other semi was a tale of two mats with Infinity always leading on one and Upper Beeding on the other. Infinity were winners by 43-25.

In the final the holders, Boxgrove-based Infinity, found The Martlets in good form – but Infinity stepped up their game over the last few ends to pull away and retain the trophy 44-34.

Alongside the main competition the finals of the KO Plate for teams who lost in the first round was held.

The semi-finals matched Southbourne against Bognor and Horley Falcons against Horley Kestrels. After the first few ends Southbourne took control of their game against Bognor and ran out comfortable winners 47-24. In the other semi-final Horley Kestrels beat the Falcons 46-41.

In the final Horley took an early lead on one mat and looked favourites halfway through. In the second half Southbourne pulled back on the mat where they were behind and took the lead on the other mat to get right back into it and run out winners by 45-34.

ARUN

Arun ladies played the ladies (and some men) from Wey Valley and won 146-81.

Scores: D Green, C Hillier, S Singleton & S Jones won 29-11; E Keywood J Adams, L Hathaway & B Spicer won 20-16; C Hobbs, J Bartlett, E Lawrence & S Miles won 22-19; P Corkett, P Rampton, S Stocker & J Taffurelli won 23-12; J Foster, B Williams, J Whetstone & W Adams won 24-11; J Simmons, E Cooke, M Potter & M Phillips won 28-12.

In a friendly at home against Egham IBC, the ladies won 122-99.

Scores: E Keywood, M Potter, E Hall & J Whetstone lost 20-15; J Foster, E Cooke, M Bacon & S Jones won 32-8; C Hillier, P Rampton, J Adams & B Spicer lost 16-15; V Greenaway, E Fitch, P Jones & J Taffurelli lost 27-12; J Simmons, D Green, L Hathaway & M Richards lost 19-17; L Curtis, T Finch, S Simmonds & D Latter won 31-9.

LAVANT

Lavant 65 Crablands 48

Lavant entertained Crablands in a friendly and took the overall win. Mat one brought Lavant a 24-12 win while mat two saw Crablands win a tight game 20-18. On mat three Lavant won 23-16.

Lavant 65 Ardingly 10

This friendly at Lavant saw a handsome home win. The score on mat one was 24-10 while on mat two Lavant again took the win, by 31-7.

Lavant Blue 41 Arundel 39

Arundel visited Lavant for a league fixture and it was tight. Mat one saw Lavant win 22-17 but on mat two it was 22-19 to Arundel. The friendly on mat three gave Lavant a 29-15 victory.

Bognor Goodwoods Silver 33 Lavant Blue 41

Lavant Blue played away to Bognor Goodwoods Silver and came away with the win. Mat one brought an 18-15 defeat for Lavant but mat two resulted in a 26-15 win. On mat three, in another close game, Lavant edged out Bognor 20-18.

Lavant Blue 40 Norfolk Cubs 38

With the season fast coming to an end, Lavant Blue played host to Norfolk Cubs and took the win by a very narrow margin. Lavant on mat one lost 20-17 while mat two sneaked a 23-18 win. The friendly on mat three gave Lavant a 30-19 win.

Nyetimber 45 Lavant 75

Lavant played away to Nyetimber winning on all mats. Mat one won 33-12, mat two 21-17 and mat three 21-16.

OUTDOOR SCENE

Petworth Bowls Club are holding an open day this Sunday (April 9) from 2pm to 5pm at their rink on Sheepdown Drive.

New members of both sexes and all levels of ability will be made very welcome at a friendly club which has a clubhouse and bar.

This year new lady members will be especially welcome, as the club are competing for the first time in the B&M mixed triples league as well as the West Sussex men’s league.

The club also play a number of friendlies and have a programme of internal competitions - as well as enjoyable, relaxed roll-up evenings every Monday.

Do come along on Sunday to try out this great social and competitive sport. There’s no need for special clothing, just flat-soled shoes.

All equipment can be borrowed free of charge, and club members and coaches will be on hand to help novices.

For more information call Richard Stevens on 07484 178727 or see www.petworthbowlsclub.weebly.com

