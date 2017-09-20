Bowlers proud to have Carole in their midst

Diminutive Carole Tuffin has proved to be a giant on the bowling green by winning the Victor Ludorum Trophy in this year’s finals weekend competitions.

She reached five finals and won three which gave her the winning number of points to secure the trophy which has not been held by a lady since 1999.

Third place went to Norfolk ladies, second to Rogate – and first place to one of the Witterings teams.

Carole has been a member of the Witterings & District Bowls Club for 26 years. She has held every position from tea lady to president and is held in high regard by Wittering members and throughout the county – and is a mine of information on every bowling subject from dress codes to rules.

Wittering bowlers said they were proud to have her in their midst.

The club welcomed teams of ladies from around the area to their ladies’ invitation tournament. There were ten visiting clubs attending and two teams from Wittering, making a full six rinks.

After a glass of Sangria, the afternoon started with a ‘spider’ with a collection raising £100 for the Sussex Snowdrop Trust.

The ladies played three sessions of eight ends, changing rinks after each session and each club playing three other clubs during the afternoon.

The weather was kind and there was plenty of laughter as matches were played in good spirit.

There was a raffle with 60-plus prizes donated by the Wittering ladies and their visitors.

Following the match the players enjoyed a meal in the pavilion.

The results were extremely close, but third place went to Norfolk ladies, second to Rogate – and first place to one of the Witterings teams, who had lost their first session.

Presentations were accompanied by a vote of thanks to Chris Horsley, who organised the event.

Witterings 82 Arundel 59

The last league match of the season for Witterings saw them win on two rinks and by 23 shots.

Scores: Colin Carter, Bryan Smethurst, Mark White, Ken Clark (s) won) 26-8; Glyn Dobson, Chris Jelf, John Langworthy, Fred Knotts (s) lost 16-15; Stuart Hooker, Brian Barnes, Gwilym Morgan, Dave Bell (s) won 26-11; Paul Chivers, David Gibbons, Eric Shoyer, Lindsay Bangs (s) lost 24-15.

Witterings 38 Arundel 38

In the C&M League, Carole Tuffin and her team saved Witterings from a loss.

Scores: Marion Corbett, Val Hooker, Jan Derkatsch, Anne May(s) lost 30-14; Diane Leach, Ros Hanbury, Maureen Mulligan, Carole Tuffin (s) won 24-8.

Witterings 66 Liphook 62

Scores (friendly): Ros Hanbury, Nige Miller; Gwilym Morgan (S) won 22-11; Paul Chivers, Maureen Mulligan and Ray Stevens (S) won 18-16; Dave Buckton, Julie Mulligan and Anne May (s) lost 19-13; Marion Corbett, Ron Prior and Jan Derkatsch (s) lost 16-13.

Witterings 27 Crablands 42

The game was stopped after 15 ends as the weather deteriorated.

Scores: John Heathorn, Dave Buckton, Ken Clark, Fred Knotts (s) lost 17-8; Paul Chivers, Alan May, Tony Nixon, Ron Prior (s) lost 13-11;

Doug Holden, Dave Gibbons, Alan Somerville, Gwilymj Morgan (s) lost 12-8.

CHICHESTER

Chichester 44 Polegrove 30

Chichester ladies are this year’s county double rink champions after winning on both rinks in the final at Horsham against a strong team from Polegrove.

Scores: Chris Hobbs, Debbie Hogg, Wendy Adams & Betty Spicer won 23-10; Bridget Collins, Steph Baverstock, Sue Miles & Denise Latter won 21-20.

Chichester 123 Shrivenham 112

Chichester hosted Shrivenham, a touring team from Swindon, and won by 11 shots.

Scores:

Maggie Maggs, Barbara Higham, Peter Green, Jim Davis (skip) won 26-14; Colin Hulbert, Bernard Money, Debbie Hogg, Kevin Ball (skip) lost 19-17; Ann Hulbert, Bernard Hole, Terry Wiseman, Peter White (skip) lost 25-13; Jean Hole, John Walters, Tony Hardgrove, Stuart Meyer (skip) won 22-17; Alan Deller, Alan Stewart, Les Shipp, Mike Lewis (skip) lost 22-19; Chris Corbett, Peter Merritt, Veronica Pickering, Chris Wade (skip) won 26-15.

WEST DEAN

Midhurst 52 West Dean 44

In West Dean’s final friendly of the outdoor season. Midhurst won by eight shots. They were the winners on two of the rinks, West Dean winning on one.

Scores: Ann Hiscock, Ian Morrison, Phil Muggeridge [s] lost 19-13; Pam Patterson, Jim Sharrod, Tony Boxall [s] won 19-11; Pam Sharrod, David Turner, John Butterworth lost 22-12.

LITTLE SPAIN

The annual President’s Day at Little Spain was a fun-filled day, which saw club newcomers Chris and Jim Lankshear the trophy winners.

It was followed with an excellent barbecue.

Club president Trevor Palmer arranged some floodlit bowling later on.. and it was said some players played better in the dark.

The following day Little Spain hosted Emsworth in a friendly and in blustery conditions it was the visitors who won 69-59.

Scores: Geoff Tipper, Alan Ranscombe and Peter Latchford (skip) lost 17-10; Bob Hughes, Jack Sutherland and Barbara Bind (s) lost 24-6;

Michael Pointer, Chris Lankshear and Iain Nayzes (s) won 14-7; Chris Bond, Val Palmer and Jim Lankshear(s) lost 15-9; Heather Saharee, John Ballinger and Trevor Palmer (s) won 20-6.

CRABLANDS

A good win at home to Storrington BC in the BM League brought six points for a 51-39 win. But it was too late to save them from relegation.

Scores: Chris Lewendon, Val Foyle and Ian Ford won 27-12; Keith Palin, Doug Muncey and Cynthia Ruler won 24-17; (friendly): Brian Berry, Lil Tuck and Frank Carrie won 23-11.

A friendly at Aldingbourne brought a rare win - 69-66 - for Crablands on an artificial surface.

Scores: Nigel Reynolds, Lew Lewendon and Sue Blyth won 25-5; Joan Taylor, Joan Adams and Alan Blyth won 22-16; Keith Palin, Melva Bateman and Derek Adams lost 22-14; Brian Berry, Frank Carrie and Cynthia Ruler lost 23-6.

This Saturday will see the final roll-up in captain Mick Campbell’s popular competition. Everyone is welcome (9.30am for 10am).

BOGNOR

Bognor played a five-rink triples match against Fishbourne, winning on four rinks for an 88-59 success.

Scores: A Charlesworth, JC Taylor, M Phillips won 28-4; J Johnston, B Charlesworth, S Webster won 17-11; R Philpott, Jan Whitfield, John Whitfield won 16-13; E Keywood, P Phillips, N Hatfield won 13-12.

Bognor played four rinks against East Preston, winning on three to run out 70-65 winners.

Scores: A C-Worth, R Philpott, S Webster, N Hatfield won 16-13; A Lewis, E Keywood, D Wells, B Reardon won 18-15; M Conolly, J Johnston, J Spiers, R Robinson won 20-19.

MIDDLETON

The stormy weather threatened but somehow there were enough dry spells for Middleton to get through ten club championship finals matches.

The ladies two-wood and captain’s trophy finals kicked things off. In the former Mary Wootten beat Linda Hills, while in the latter Jim Delaney overcame Terry Bridge.

Bob Bravington, Sonia Denny and David Wilkins beat Rosemary Gregory, Laurie Oldridge and Reg Eccles in the Drawn Triples, while in the Men’s two-wood finals, club president John Graham beat Ian Hart.

Bob Bravington teamed up with wife Maureen in the nominated pairs but lost to Mary Wootten and Trevor Finch. At the same time, the two Jims, Delaney and Maher, won the men’s four-wood pairs, beating John Wilson and Terry Bridge.

Andrew Nurse beat Gary Steventon in the open singles, over three sets, while Nurse’s wife Jane teamed with Roslyn Green to beat Val Maher and Sylvia Booker in the ladies’ two-wood pairs.

On Sunday afternoon a good turnout of spectators took their seats to watch the major competitions of the finals weekend - the ladies and men’s four-wood singles to determine the 2017 club champions.

In the ladies match, Mary Wootten picked up her third title in beating Rosemary Gregory, while after a struggle, Jim Delaney also won a third title, beating Terry Matthews.

Ann and Gary Steventon oversaw the finals.

PETWORTH

Petworth BC held their annual finals weekend and though the weather could have been kinder on Sunday there was a very good crowd on Saturday to see some top-quality bowling.

Results: Men’s Championship - Marc Lancaster 21 Alan Potter 19; Ladies’ championship - Kathy Williams 21 Carol Hall 11; Wright Cup - Marc Lancaster 21 Peter Miles 9; Denman Cup - Kathy Williams 21 Barry Forey 16; Veterans’ Cup - Peter Miles 21 Kevin Mitchell 13; Handicap - Dave Mustard 21 Dan Butler 13; Two woods - Peter Miles 9 Selwyn Hall 6; Pairs - Alan Potter and Jill Redmond 23 Kathy Williams and Richard Stevens 19; Triples Bob Murray, Richard Stevens & Jeanne Brown 15 Alan Potter, Angela Barker & Selwyn Hall 11.

The club are waiting to hear on October 1 about the composition of the West Sussex League for 2018 to find out whether they are being promoted to division two after finishing runners-up in division three.

PAGHAM

Two mixed triples played in the BM League against Fishbourne but lost 36-28.

Scores: B Sales, C Mayoss, P Mayoss lost 18-14; A Burrell, M Adams, P Burrell lost 18-14; (friendly): D Westcott, J Stocker, S Stocker won 24-7.

