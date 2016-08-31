Bowlers issue invitations left, right and centre

Nine teams from surrounding clubs and three home teams gathered at the Witterings for their men’s invitation.

After some close matches, Lancing were the winners with 30 points, with Worthing Pavilion second on 29 and Southbourne third with 27.

The Witterings ladies’ invitation was held in soaring temperatures and six teams of ladies had an enjoyable afternoon.

A vote of thanks from Witterings captain Tony Nixon was extended to sponsors Henry Adams Estate Agents,The Shore Inn and Bowling Abroad - and to Waterhog Africa for their donation of a special prize.

Bognor Regis won with 32½ points, followed by Witterings and Norfolk both on 32. On countback, Witterings were given second spot.

A meal was enjoyed by all the players. Speeches and presentations followed with a vote of thanks to the ladies’ captain Diane Leach, who had sponsored the occasion.

Witterings 92 GM Spitfires 65

A hotshot by Gwilym Morgan’s team ensured a good West Sussex League win for Witterings, who won on three rinks and gained eight points.

Scores: Stuart Hooker, Bryan Smethurst, Glyn Dobson, Gwilym Morgan (s) 29-18; Alan May, Tony Nixon, Fred Knotts, Ray Stephens (s) 15-9; Ron Prior, Brian Barnes, Eric Shoyer, Lindsay Bangs (s) won 26-18; Nige Miller, Mark White, Ken Clark, John Langworthy (s) won 28-14.

Witterings men’ captain Tony Nixon hosted and afternoon of friendly matches. Four mixed rinks played four sets of five ends each and the winning team comprised Carole Tuffin, Jan Derkatsch, John Heathorn and Sue Dobson (s), who won with 34 points.

Witterings 57 Bognor 60

Scores (friendly): Lesley Swift, Jackie Clapton, Jan Derkatsch, Anne May (skip) drew 21-21; Sheila Currell, Sue Dobson, Ros Hanbury, Chris Horsley (skip) won 24-11; Margaret Bowell, Val Hooker, Diane Leach, Maureen Mulligan (skip) lost 28-12.

Witterings 60 Pagham 60

Scores (friendly): Doug Holden, Alan May, Ken Clark and Ray Stephens (skip) lost 23-15; Koors Engelbrecht, Nige Miller, Glyn Dobson and Tony Nixon (Skip) won 27-18; Geoff Harsant, Stuart Hooker, Chris Jelf and Gwilym Morgan (skip) lost 19-18.

CHICHESTER

Tarring Priory A 71 Chichester A 79

In a top-of-the-table clash in the West Sussex division one, Chichester A were victorious by eight shots but in securing seven points they are now ten points clear of their nearest rivals and need ten points from their last two games to take the title.

Bognor B 82 Chichester B 52

Chichester B’s chances of promotion faded when they picked up only three points away to Bognor B in the West Sussex division three. A good second-half performance by Bognor saw them win the match 82-71, however, Chichester were later docked 19 shots for playing an ineligible player.

Scores: A Deller, T Wiseman, J Pickard, A Avery (skip) won 23-19; C Porter, A Stewart, T Haigh, M Hannant (skip) lost 28-14; A Daines, B Money, K Burt, P White (skip) lost 20-19 (later docked 19 shots); L Etherington, S Wilson, N Dearman, C Wade (skip) drew 15-15

Little Spain 54 Chichester 110

Chichester travelled to Selsey for a mixed friendly. Chichester recorded a comfortable victory.

Scores: C Campling, B Money, T Haigh (skip) won 25-11; T Gaffney, S Wilson, T Wiseman (skip) won 26-6; L Campling, L Etherington, C Wade (skip) lost 16-15; F Downing, N Dearman, J Pickard (skip) won 24-9; R Smith, A Daines, P White (skip) won 20-12.

Chichester 105 Worthing Grasshoppers 67

In this mixed friendly, Chichester then pulled away over the second half of the game.

Scores: L Etherington, K Ball, B Butler (skip) won 32-6; G Buckle, V Pickering, M Lewis (skip) won 18-7; M Schofield, K Burt, P White (skip) won 18-10; A Stewart, P Merritt, B Talmage (skip) won 19-13; N Dearman, T Haigh, D Schofield (skip) lost 15-10; L Shipp, B Money, L Edmonds (skip) lost 16-8.

Chichester 120 Tiverton West End 91

Chichester entertained a touring team from Devon and ended up with a 29-shot win.

Scores: L Campling, B Hole, C Spicer, D Schofield (skip) won 33-7; R Smith, M Schofield, J White, T Gaffney (skip) lost 31-19; D Hogg, C Campling, S Baverstock, K Ball (skip) won 27-14; I Taylor, P Hague, V Pickering, B Talmage (skip) won 23-19; F Downing, T Jennings, P Green, S Meyer (skip) lost 20-18.

Debbie Hogg, Denise Latter, Wendy Adams and April Janman are through to the final of the Gladys Rowland competition after a 34-12 win against Seaford. They will play Lancing in the final at Burgess Hill.

Crablands 47 Chichester 30

Chichester lost on both rinks in their penultimate game in the C&M League.

Scores: Mary Potter, Denise Latter, Wendy Adams & April Janman lost 24-16; Chris Hobbs, Pam Rampton, Sue Miles & Betty Spicer lost 23-14.

Chichester 40 Bognor 40

Chichester have failed to retain the C&M League title after managing only a draw in a close-fought game at home to Bognor.

Scores: Chris Hobbs, Steph Baverstock, Sue Miles & April Janman won 25-12; Debbie Hogg, Pam Rampton, Wendy Adams & Betty Spicer lost 28-15.

FISHBOURNE

Fishbourne reached the final of the Holbrook Cup after a very close game against Hotham, winning the match by two shots.

Fishbourne will play Billingshurst or Pagham in the final at Stedham on Saturday, September 3 with a 2.30pm start.

Scores: Chris Lankshear,Tony Bleach and Peter Winter (s) won 17-12, Wendy White, Brian Henham and Kirk Hardman (s) lost 18-17, Lionel Kneale, Alan Banham and Tony White (s) lost 17-15.

A match against Waterlooville was lost 96-77.

Scores: J Pack, E Badger and J Lankshear lost 20-14, S Hill, J Conway and B Wallsgrove lost 19-15, Y Squires, A Marsh and B Denny lost 20-13; K Ridley, C Lankshear and K Hardman won 22-16, S Denny, B Pack and L Kneale lost 21-13.

Against Hayling Island, Fishbourne had a 61-59 victory.

Scores: I Roberts, S Lewis and A Banham won 15-14, S Denny, E Badger and M Howard lost 20-11, G Summers, B Pack and T White won 18-10, J Pack, B Denny and A Marsh won 17-15.

A tussle with Grasshoppers resulted in another two-shot victory for Fishbourne, the score 75-73.

Scores: I Roberts, A Saunders and B Wallsgrove lost 15-13, W Cooper, R Stone and T Bleach won 19-13; S Lewis, M Reed and J Lankshear lost 19-9; C Lankshear, B Pack and B Cooper won 25-5; K Ridley, E Badger and G Summers lost 21-9.

In BM League matches, Fishbourne lost 74-53 to Chichester and 39-18 to Pulborough. In the Chichester game Peter Winter’s triple won 26-6 for two points but Bernard Wallsgrove’s triple lost 20-6 against a strong triple.

The Pulborough game resulted in a one-shot defeat for Wallsgrove’s triple. Winter’s triple went down 24-9. Both friendlies were lost.

WEST DEAN

Fittleworth 53 West Dean 46

In this close away game, Fittleworth won overall. West Dean and Fittleworth each won one rink, the other being drawn.

Scores: David Harding, Jim, John Elliott [s] drew 13-13; Pam Patterson, Brian, David Turner [s] won 23-16; Ann Hiscock, Sylvia, John Butterworth [s] lost 24-10.

West Dean 48 Southbourne 51

In another close game, Southbourne were the winners by three shots. West Dean and Southbourne each won on one rink and the other was drawn.

Scores: Ian Morrison, Bob Holman, David Harding [s] drew 13-13 with Irene Jennings, Pete Jasinski & Alan Shelley (s); Pam Patterson, John Elliott, Phil Muggeridge [s] beat John Staker, Joan Frost & Dave Young (s) 21-17; Ann Hiscock, David Turner, John Butterworth [s] lost 19-12 to Eileen Keane, Jim Jennings & Pete Garrard (s).

CRABLANDS

Crablands Ladies hosted Chichester in the C&M League and gained a valuable six points.

Scores: G Humphreys, M Bateman, S Blyth and C Ruler won 23-14; C Lewendon, J Adams, V Foyle and S Jones won 24-16.

Crablands hosted Bognor Ladies in the same league three days later but took only two points.

Scores: G Humphreys, M Bateman, S Blyth and C Ruler won 21-16; P Osborn, J Adams, M Back and S Jones lost 27-16; (friendly): H Cooper, J Izen, V Tyrrell and C Cornwell won 20-18.

The ladies’ invitation day was enjoyed by teams from Chichester, Middleton and Little Spain. Winner was Joan Spicer from Little Spain with a plus-24 shot difference. Chris Lewendon from Crablands was runner-up with plus-17 and Cynthia Ruler from Crablands won the spider.

Crablands’ men had two division-one games, beginning with an away game at Norfolk where they gained four points. They lost 83-72.

Scores: M Campbell, P Blackman, A Blyth and D Adams won 25-14; L Lewendon, J Saunders, T Dade and I Ford won 21-20; J Tyrrell, A Humphreys, N Reynolds and M Heasman lost 21-16; A Bateman, J Cornwell, D Clacey and R Humphrey lost 28-10.

At home to Worthing Beach House Park A, Crablands men won 89-71 for six points.

Scores: M Campbell, P Blackman, A Blyth and D Clacey won 28-16; D Muncey, J Cornwell, A Bateman and R Humphrey won 27-15; L Lewendon, J Saunders, T Dade and I Ford lost 17-15; J Tyrrell, A Humphreys, N Reynolds and M Heasman lost 23-19.

More club finalists for the games on September 3-4 are now known.

Finalists: Eddie Willcocks in the Village Cup (will meet Nigel Reynolds); Ian Ford and Mick Campbell in the Men’s Singles; Chris and Lew Lewendon in the final of the Elsdon Shield (drawn mixed pairs); Joan Taylor and Derek Adams in the Bert Jones (drawn two-wood mixed pairs); Sheila Jones and Val Foyle in the Ladies’ Singles; Lil Tuck and Tony Dade in the Millennium (chosen mixed pairs - to face Val Foyle and Ian Ford); Eddie Brooker and Ian Ford will play Alan Bateman and Derek Clacey in the Men’s Pairs.

SOUTHBOURNE

Bognor A 91 Southbourne 66

Southbourne had a difficult away match at Bognor in West Sussex division one.

They won on one rink, lost on three and lost overall by 25 shots to earn two points.

Scores: Malcolm Keane, Pete Garrard, Dave Fewell & Mark Soper (s) won 21-19; Pete Jasinski, Fred Brimecome, Malcolm Ayres & Mel Lillywhite (s) lost 17-16; Dave Walter, Alan Williams, John Hardy & Paul Butler (s) lost 21-15; John Staker, Alan Shelley, Dave Alner & Andy Smith (s) lost 34-14.

Chichester v Southbourne

Southbourne’s match at Chichester in division one of the BM mixed triples league was rained off, giving each team three points. Southbourne are second in the table, one point behind Pulborough. The last match is away to Pulborough.

BOGNOR

Bognor ladies played Crablands in the C&M League division one and won on one rink and by 43-37, scoring four points. In the friendly, Bognor lost by two shots.

Scores: Jean Taylor Janet Whitfield, Barbara Reardon and Margaret Phillips won 27-16; Hannah Down, Penny Jones, Anne Parry and Jean Spiers lost 21-16; (friendly): Edna Keywood, Lyn Carthew, Jane Colebrook-Taylor and Christine Dunham lost 20-18.

Bognor ladies played their final game away to Chichester and won on one rink and drew 40-40, scoring three points. This means they have secured a top-two finish.

Scores: Jean Taylor, Janet Whitfield, Barbara Reardon and Margaret Phillips won 28-15; Hannah Down, Beryl Charlesworth, Anne Parry and Jean Spiers lost 25-12.

Bognor men’s A team played Southbourne in the West Sussex League. They won on three rinks for a 91-66 victory and eight points.

Scores: Paul Lichfield, Keith Taylor, Gerry Stevens and Tommy Gaskin won 21-15; David Jackson, Ned Waddock, Derek Ford and Ron Gardner won 17-16; Bob Daley, John Christensen, Mike Philpot and Arthur Richardson won 34-14; Keith Hellyer, Trevor Moore, Tony Arnold and Steve Soames lost 21-19.

Bognor’s men’s B team visited Aldingbourne in West Sussex division three. Bognor found the artificial green difficult to adjust to and lost on all rinks.

Scores: Rod Lincoln, Dickie Dalton, Bob Hey and John Whitfield lost 26-16; George Dunham, Phil Hasler, Pat Phillips and John Edwards lost 24-19; Nick Hatfield, Geoff Kendall, Chris Witt and Dave Matkins lost 22-14; Ben Stabler, Norman Burchfell, Keith Graham and Mike Philpot lost 27-17.

In their final game against Chichester B, Bognor won 82-71 and scored a crucial seven points to guarantee they finish in one of the top two positions in division three.

They await the results of Aldingbourne’s final two games to see if they win the league.

Scores: George Dunham, Phil Hasler, John Blacow and John Edwards drew 15-15; Rod Lincoln, Pat Phillips, Bob Hey and John Whitfield won 28-14; Ben Stabler, Norman Burchfell, Keith Graham and Mike Philpot lost 23-19; Geoff Cook, Nick Hatfield, Dave Matkins and Len Hall won 20-19.

PAGHAM

Three friendly triples earned Pagham 56-38 win over Fittleworth.

Scores: D Westcott, K Robini, J Wells lost 16-14; A Burrell, P Quilter, T Wells won 21-14; D Spink, P Burrell, A Ross won 21-8.

Two C&M Ladies’ League rinks claimed four points with a 48-25 win over Aldingbourne.

Scores: I Brooker, A Ross, J Taffurelli, C Mayoss won 33-2; A Calvert, J Cowley, M Donaldson, S Stocker lost 22-15.

Three friendly mixed triples got the better of West Dean with a 53-43 victory.

Scores: I Brooker, D Westcott, J Newell won 22-15; J Cutts, D Spink, A Ross won 17-15; S Burrell, E Terry, P Burrell won 14-13.

In the men’s league, a four-rink match against Crablands ended in an 86-67 defeat for Pagham.

Scores: T Plows, P Burrell, R Hilder, P Mayoss won 21-19; P Langridge, J Fox, L Smith, D Adams lost 22-12; N Terry, K Robini, M Adams, T Tack lost 35-10; R Pearson, B Smith, D Vaughan, M English won 24-20.

Four rinks in the men’s league against Worthing Pavilion C lost 72-69 but did take four points.

Scores: T Wells, J Fox, M Adams, T Tack won 20-17; R Pearson, B Smith, D Vaughan, M English won 21-13; T Plows, P Burrell, R Hilder, P Mayoss lost 23-12; N Terry, P Langridge, R Read, G Cutts lost 19-16.

In a ladies’ league game against Aldingbourne, Pagham won 54-18 to scoop six points.

Scores: A Burrell, E Shine, S Stocker, G Conley won 26-11; I Brooker, M Donaldson, J Taffurelli, C Mayoss won 28-9.

Three mixed triples took on Billingshurst in the semi-final of the Holbrook Cup but lost 50-42.

Scores: R Pearson, G Conley, M English lost 18-16; I Brooker, S Stocker, T Tack drew 15-15; A Burrell, C Mayoss, P Mayoss lost 17-11.

A men’s three-rink friendly against Witterings ended in a 60-60 draw.

Scores: D Westcott, D Spink, L Smith, M Adams won 23-15; D Marsh, B Sales, B Smith, D Vaughan lost 28-18; N Terry, J Stocker, P Burrell, P Quilter won 19-18.

MIDDLETON

Middleton 88 Norfolk B 67

Playing at home to Norfolk B, Middleton triumphed following a run of seven defeats which took the club close to the bottom of division three of the West Sussex League.

Scores: Trevor Finch, Chopsy Chapman, Paul Ramsden, Andrew Nurse won 26-18; Laurie Oldridge, Peter Lush, Terry Bridge, John Graham won 32-11; Roy Kempson, Reg Eccles, Ken Baker, Gary Steventon lost 22-11; Colin Pratt, Ken Walker, David Gower, Bob Colvin won 19-16. Middleton 8pts, Norfolk 2pts.

Middleton Ladies 29 Worthing Pavilion 46

The ladies suffered their second loss of the season, threatening their prospects of promotion from the second division of the C&M Trophies League.

Scores: Jane Nurse, Linda Hills, Ann Steventon, Mary Wootten lost 23-18; Sandra Shere, Lee Davidson, Pat Eccles, Rosemary Gregory lost 23-11.

MIDHURST

Headley 75 Midhurst 53

Midhurst visited Headley in a friendly, losing on all four rinks and by 22 shots overall.

Scores: Stella Tait, Roy Ralph & Peter West lost 26-16; Jean Adams, Dot Berry & Terry Berry lost 16-9; Sue Ralph, John Allen & Phil Kingswell lost 14-13; Lilly Kingswell, Delphine Clark & Alan Ricketts lost 19-15.

FITTLEWORTH

The winners of the Two Woods Cup, on countback, were David Luxford and Jim Reed. Second were Sheila Allen and Arthur Ellcome, and third, also on countback, were Bernard Adsett and Colin Long.

