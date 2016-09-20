Bognor youngsters complete boxing awards

Two Bognor youngsters have successfully completed stages of the GB National Boxing Awards scheme.

Tyler Aldridge, seven, has successfully completed the bronze award. He demonstrated the ability to warm up and stretch, and deliver a jab, rear hand and hooks to head and body.

Defences to all of these punches were also covered including the parry, block, lean-back, duck and push-away.

He also had to identify breaches of ABA rules.

Aldridge will continue training to develop his skills and when he reaches the age of ten he can continue with the remaining three awards.

Evan Cope, ten, has successfully completed the GB National Boxing preliminary award.

This is the first of the awards and covers the basics like stance, guard, footwork, jab and defences. He performed extremely well and worked hard to pass with ease.

Cope showed great potential and his willingness to learn will carry him a long way.

Coach Mark Hibbert, who has links with Bognor ABC, said: “Well done to both boys.”

Find out more about the GB National Boxing Awards at gbnationalboxingawards.co.uk - or to book a course, call Mark Hibbert on 07918 637449.

St Gerards Boxing Club showed off what they have to offer when they once again took part in Chichester’s Get Active festival.

It was the 15th year the club had taken part in the event, and coaches and boxers alike said they enjoyed the occasion.

Thousands of people turned out to enjoy this year’s Get Active Festival in Oaklands Park.

It was the first time that Everyone Active, which manages a number of leisure facilities across the area on behalf of Chichester District Council, had hosted the event. More than 40 sports and arts clubs joined the fun by offering free taster sessions and activities.

Visitors got to try their hand at a range of activities including football, dance, climbing, gymnastics and much more.

A number of events also made their debut at this year’s festival, such as bubble football and tai chi. Free health checks were also offered by the Chichester wellbeing team.

