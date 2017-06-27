Bognor swimmers are wizards in the water

Bognor Swimming Club hosted their annual gala, the Vanessa Knight memorial open meet, at Arun Leisure Centre.

More than 350 swimmers from 24 clubs from all over Sussex and Hampshire competed in one of the biggest local galas of the year.

In attendance were Bognor’s civic leaders, who were thanked by the club for lending their support.

Spectators saw some amazing swims from the many clubs that attended and helped make the VK Meet such a success. Lots of medals were handed out.

Swimmers from the Bognoe club who competed included Amber MacRae, Jess Gowing, Charle-Anne Yates, Molly Dance, Kaitlin Hickmore, Orla Darby, Pheobe Spurr, Poppy Boote-Cook, Anabell McMullan, Holly-Mae Vicary, Logan Hickmore, Connor Merrick, Henry MacRae, Theo Bennet, William Stevens, Alex Lawrence, Lorcan Wilson, Andy Uren, Evan Clarke, Leo Mitchell, Owen Cullen, William Pinto, Christopher Sargent, Tomass Totoris and Nathan Vicary.

All the Bognor swimmers achieved new PBs with some outstanding swims – an amazing achievement.

Congratulations go to Bognor medal-winners Molly Dance, Logan Hickmore, Kaitlin Hickmore, Jess Gowing, Amber MacRae, Leo Mitchell, Andy Uren, Evan Clarke, William Pinto, Christopher Sargent, Nathan Vicary, Tomass Totoris, Adam White and Owen Cullen – and to Sue Eason, head coach, and Kim Hickmore, assistant coach.

The indefatigable Kim Hickmore, club secretary, worked so hard to organise the meet, as well as being part of the coaching team.

It wouldn’t have gone half as well without the support and participation of all the swimmers, officials, referees, volunteers and parents.

