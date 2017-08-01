Bognor’s Ironman trio say never again... or do they?

Previous competitors of the world-famous Marathon Des Stables, billed as the hardest footrace of earth across the Sahara Desert, travelled to Lancashire to take on their next challenge, the Ironman UK.

This ultimate triathlon consisted of a 2.4-mile swim race, 112-mile bike race and topped off with a marathon in a cut-off time of 17 hours is not for the faint-hearted and tests any athlete to the limit.

Ian Bayley, Chris Gallagher and Gary Pidgeon, all members of Bognor’s Tone Zone Runners, started their training in 2016 after agreeing – one more big challenge.

Bayley and Pidgeon could only swim a length of two three years earlier so the task was made even harder in their preparation for the mass swim start.

After exiting the washing machine-like conditions, it was a quick transition to the bikes to a testing hilly course around the stunning Lancashire countryside finishing at the Macron Stadium, home of Bolton Wanderers FC.

Another quick transition put them on to the marathon stage to finish in the city centre. All three completed the events in times which they were delighted with.

As committed runners for Tone Zone, they put much of their success on the day to the weekly training with the club. The bike and swim training was largely down to long hours in all conditions during the winter.

All three agreed at the end... never again... until the next time.

