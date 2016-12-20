Bognor rugby youngsters have victory to Crow about

Bognor under-15s made it four wins in a row at misty Hampshire Avenue with a controlled display to see off Crowborough 24-10.

They displayed their normal poor start and Crowborough took the lead with a well-worked try.

The Bognor scrum was dominant from the outset with Harry Joyce, Misho Atavanos and Nathan Burdett getting the nudge on every time.

This allowed Alfie Spurle and Ethan Clark to release the Bognor runners. Luke Marsh accepted an opportunity and barged over. Clark converted to give Bognor the lead.

Bognor showed further improvements in their defensive structure. Atavanos ran strongly and Tommy Galpin had his best game of the season. Ben Barker was on hand to secure possession and the backs moved the ball wide to full-back Jack Trodd, who cantered over.

George Orchard was next on the scoresheet after strong running out wide by Harry Ide and Jack Robinson. Clark converted to make it 19-5 at half-time.

We played well in parts but still need to improve certain areas of our game. Harry Joyce

Relentless hard running from the pack followed by some silky skills from centre Bradley Corbould got Bognor close to the visitors’ line. Bradley Smith was there to pick up, crash over and extend Bognor’s lead.

Crowborough looked dangerous whenever they got the ball and they scored a terrific try in the corner.

Bognor continued to attack and created many opportunities but just couldn’t close the game out. Stan Wright, Benji Bishop and Nathan Thompson came on to provide fresh legs but a lack of composure close to the line meant no try was forthcoming.

Great tackles from Arthur Wright and Edward Reeder kept them at bay.

Skipper Harry Joyce said: “We played well in parts but still need to improve certain areas of our game.”

Bognor: Joyce, Burdett, Bishop, Atavanos, Thompson, Smith, S Wright, Marsh, Orchard, Barker, Galpin, Lambert, Spurle, Clark, Corbould, Ide, C Robinson, J Robinson, Reeder, A Wright, Trodd, Turner.

