Bognor darts trio celebrate blinding win

The conclusion of the Bognor Friday Night Summer Darts League season was a blind trebles knockout followed by the trophy presentation at the Newtown Social Club.

Some 87 players took part in the knockout, a record for the summer and the second-best Friday-night turnout on record.

Dendy only needed one dart to hit double eight, taking the leg and the win, making him, Ragless and Bizzell this year’s blind trebles champions and earning them £216 between them.

The first semi-final saw Dave Bourne (Aldwick Legion), Derrick Longhurst (Squash Club) and Mark R Todd (BRSA Ravens) go out to Mark H Todd (BRSA Ravens), Stuart Gray (QE2 Galleon) and Gary Blackwood (BRSA Wanderers).

The second saw Rob Allen (Aldwick Legion), Simon McDougall (Newtown ‘C’) and Simon Kimber (Friary ‘D’) lose to Ian Dendy (QE2 Galleon), Richard Ragless (Squash Club) and Paul Bizzell (QE2 Galleon).

In the final, Blackwood won first throw and his trio kept the lead all the way to the double, but misses at the doubles allowed Dendy, Ragless & Bizzell to catch up, with Bizzell hitting the double for the first leg.

The second leg saw a slow but steady start from Dendy, Ragless and Bizzell, while Blackwood started with 125.

Another great selection of raffle prizes were won, with a lovely selection of trophies supplied by Aford Awards (the new owners of C&M Trophies of Littlehampton) for the presentation.

Final league positions: Div 1 Overall winners - Friary ‘Z’; Overall runners-up - BRSA Wanderers; Singles winners - Friary ‘Z’; Singles runners-up - BRSA Wanderers; Pairs winners - Friary ‘Z’; Pairs runners-up - Squash Club; Trebles winners - BRSA Wanderers; Trebles runners-up - Hunston Hares. Div 2 - Overall winners - QE2 Galleon; Overall runners-up - Friary ‘D’; Singles winners - QE2 Galleon; Singles runners-up - Friary ‘D’; Pairs winners - QE2 Galleon; Pairs runners-up - Friary ‘D’; Trebles winners - QE2 Galleon; Trebles runners-up - Aldingbourne Mavericks. Div 3 - Overall winners - Newtown ‘C’; Overall runners-up - Royal Oak; Singles winners - Newtown ‘C’; Singles runners-up - Royal Oak; Pairs winners - BRSA Jokers; Pairs runners-up - Richmond ‘B’; Trebles winners - Newtown ‘C’; Trebles runners-up - Royal Oak.