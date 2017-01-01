Blackwood and Rackham scoop Bognor darts titles

The Bognor Tuesday Double In Double Out League divisional singles knockouts took place at the Newtown Social Club.

A total of 60 players turned up, the second best number on record. As an incentive, HG Media & Events had given the league two tickets to An Evening With Wayne Mardle which takes place at Seasons, Nyewood Lane, on February 4. The tickets will allow the night’s divisional winners to play Mardle.

Happy New Year to all readers of Chichester, Bognor and Midhurst & Petworth Observer sport... make it your 2017 resolution to share your sporting action with us - email items to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk

Division one saw Hayley Gatford (Hunston Club) go out to four-time champion Gary Blackwood (Newtown Raiders) in the first semi-final, and Richard Ragless (Newtown Raiders)lose to former champion Andy Whiteley (Claremont Samba’s) in the second semi.

The division-one final saw Blackwood win the bull to go first and start with a 152 in-shot. Whiteley followed that with a 108 in-shot, but Blackwood was on form to take the first leg in 15 darts. Whiteley started the second leg with 82 and 100 and soon had the second leg won.

Leg three saw a 112 in-shot from Blackwood, who went on to take leg three. In the fourth, Blackwood started with a 92 in-shot and two tons. Whiteley had a chance at 140, but left double top. Blackwood halved his score, but so did Whiteley, allowing Blackwood to take the fourth leg and the division-one singles title for the fifth time in six years.

Division two saw 33 players step up to the oche. Ben Lubbe (Friary Arms) lost to Paul Van Ewijk (Old Barn Owls) in the first semi-final, and the second semi saw Ben Marley bow out to Frankie Rackham (Wheatsheaf).

The division-two final saw Van Ewijk win the bullseye and he wqas the only ton scorer in the first leg. The other scores were even, but Van Ewijk hit the required double to take the leg.

The second leg saw Rackham hit two tons and get to the double first, but misses allowed Van Ewijk to catch up and hit double eight to go 2-0 up.

Rackham hit the only ton in leg three and this time he finally hit his double to take the leg. Leg four saw Rackham hit a 140 to give him a chance which he took with double seven, taking the game to the last leg.

Van Ewijk hit three no-scores but Rackham hit his in-shot. Both shared scores of 85 but Rackham hit a ton to leave a finish. His next throw saw him going for 48 with the last dart hitting double 16 to take the leg, and make him division-two singles champion.

