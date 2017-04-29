Athletes produce marathon magic in Boston and London

Boston, Massachusetts, held its 121st marathon – one of the six biggest marathons in the world – and two Bognor Tone Zone Runners took part.

Neil Strudwick and Nina Baldwinson travelled across the pond for the iconic race and it was the heat that affected them after all their training was done in winter.

Strudwick finished in 4hr 05min with Baldwinson just behind in 4.06. Baldwinson said: “Boy that was a tough one – very hot and those hills are tough, but I did it!”

The largest race in the UK is the London Marathon and there were 15 Tone Zoners among the estimated 40,000 taking part.

Simon Gill made up for a slightly disappointing Brighton Marathon to finish in 2.35. Peter Lee was the next Tone Zone finisher, ending in an excellent PB time of 3.02. Running his first marathon was Duncan Stephenson Gill, whose training paid off with a time of 3.16.

He was followed home two minutes later by Danny Mahoney.

Although it didn’t finish as we’d have liked, there is no-one I’d have liked to cross the line with more than my best running buddy Kate. Carolyn Stapely

Baldwinson and Strudwick were also in action in London after only six days’ recovery post-Boston. The cooler conditions suited Baldwinson, who ran an incredible time of 3.43 with Strudwick following in 3.54.

Kate O’Connor was running well until cramp set in at 16 miles. She struggled towards the finish and she and Carolyn Stapely both finished in 3.56.

Stapely said: “They certainly do not get any easier. Although it didn’t finish as we’d have liked, there is no-one I’d have liked to cross the line with more than my best running buddy Kate.” This showed the true spirit of the London Marathon.

Putting in just as much effort as those at the top of the leaderboard were Jade Fish and Nicky King. Fish, running her 55th marathon, finished in 4.48 with King crossing the line in The Mall in 6.14.

The first marathon in Southampton for more than three decades involved Paul Coe and Chris Dummer, both finishing in 3.55 with Simon Bodsworth following them in 4.06.

Sarah Spurr suffered like so many in the Brighton heat two weeks ago and had to stop during the race. She had put a huge amount of effort into her training so the following weekend she took herself off to Boston for the marathong.. Lincolnshire not the USA. This time she finished to course with ease.

Tone Zone times - Boston Marathon - Neil Strudwick 4.05; Nina Baldwinson 4.06. London Marathon - Simon Gill 2.35; Peter Lee 3.02; Duncan Stephenson Gill 3.16; Danny Mahoney 3.18; Anne Kari-Enes 3.34; Nina Baldwinson 3.43; Andy Mair 3.45; Keith Hardwell 3.53; Mark Green 3.54; Neil Strudwick 3.54; Carolyn Stapely 3.56; Kate O’Connor 3.56; Tony Holcombe 4.26; Jade Fish 4.48; Nicky King 6.14. Southampton Marathon - Paul Coe 3.55; Chris Dummer 3.55; Simon Bodsworth 4.02. Paul Jarvis 43.22; Lydia Stapeley 58.15; Wendy Harding 1.06.14; Clair Mason 1.06.27; Mike Monk 1.12.42. Bluebell 10 Mile - Juliet Stallard 1.15; Jessica Thomson 1.18; Stuart Thomson 1.26; Chris Seaton 1.40; Charlotte Seaton 1.40; Nathalie O’Mahony 1.54. Bordeaux Half Marathon - Derek Natoli 2.01; Grace Natoli 2.13. Boston Marathon - Lincolnshire: Sarah Spurr 5.20.

CHICHESTER

A number of Chichester Runners & AC members did well in the London Marathon.

Temperatures rose once the race started, with everyone enjoying the experience despite some niggling pains for some on the way round.

Chi Runners’ positions and times: Mike Houston (1133rd - 2.53.49), Mikey Neville (2242nd - 3.03.11), Eric Beck (10302nd - 3.49.18), Ashley Hiom (11067th - 3.52.29), Jan Hill (16436th - 4.13.44), Gary Timms (18812th - 4.23.07), Georgina Reynolds (25858th - 4.51.25), John Le Lievre (26774th - 4.55.05) and Lis Peskett (35816th - 5.56.08).

TRACK & FIELD

Chichester’s juniors will be in action at the Mountbatten Centre, Portsmouth, today (Sat 29) and Sunday in the National Youth Development League.

Saturday sees the combined under-13 and under-15 teams in action. With the majority of last year’s title winning under-15s now having moved up to the under-17 age group, it will be a new-look squad who will be wearing the green and white vests.

In particular the under-13 age group will be virtually a new team and team manager Phil Baker will be pleased to hear from any budding athletes in school Year 7 who want to join the squad on philbaker5@btinternet.com

On Sunday it will be the turn of the under-17s and under-20s who will be tackling virtually an Olympic programme of events including hammer, pole vault and steeplechase.

Many of the older juniors made an impression on the club’s senior team in their opening match at Andover a couple of weeks ago and will be able to cope with the demands of their own age group.

Both matches start at 11.30am and spectators and supporters are always welcome.

