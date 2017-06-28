Arun gymnasts shine at Chichester tournaments

Arun Gymnastics Club members have been busy representing the club in competitions.

The Chichester Olympic Gymnastics Club hosted a four-piece invitational competition at Westgate Leisure for novices and an intermediate competition and the Naomi Stamp invitational for advanced, bronze, silver and gold gymnasts.

Coaches Carolyn Millar, Tracey Angell, Maddie Angell, Jordan Kitchen, Emily Day and Chantal Mawbey were very pleased and encouraged by the attitude of all the gymnasts.

In the novice and intermediate competition Arun had a number of medal winners.

At novice level Isla Nicolson won silver on floor and Kyah Barnett took silver on vault in the 2010 births category.

Taylor Montague won gold for her beam in the 2008 births and Edward Bromell too silver on the beam in the mixed 2006 births category.

At intermediate level Arun had some great individual performances.

Two gymnasts won four medals each in the 2009 births category. Jetta Braham won gold on vault, silver for her beam and bars and bronze on floor while Brooke Sharpe won a silver on floor and bronze on bars, beam and vault.

Romia Knowles picked up three individual medals in the 2008 births group with silver on both floor and vault and a bronze on bars and Danielle Sycz, competing in the 2005 category, finished with three medals, winning silver on both beam and bars and a bronze on vault.

In the Naomi Stamp advanced, bronze, silver and gold competition, Arun had nine gymnasts competing and all won at least one medal.

The club had three gymnasts finish with three medals each and the best performance came in the bronze 13-year-old girls’ category from Eva Rennie who won three golds for her floor, vault and bars.

Isabella Woodward won two golds for vault and bars with a silver on floor in the advanced 15-16-year-olds’ category and Lia Mai Greewell who won a silver for floor and bronze on both vault and bars in the advanced age 12-13 group.

Emilia Grochala won gold for her floor and a silver for vault in the bronze 12-year-old girls with Millie Watkins earning a bronze for bars in the same category.

Karla Thompson won a gold for her floor routine in the advanced 13 and 14-year-olds’ category. Brooklyn Santer-Smith was competing in the same bronze category as Eva and she won a silver for her vault and took bronze for bars.

Daisy Bence competing for the first time at advanced level won a gold for her vault in the 9-10-year-olds category and Anastasia Janiero won a silver for her vault in the same category as Lia Mai.

For more details about the club, call 01691 778666 or visit www.freedom-leisure.co.uk to register interest.

