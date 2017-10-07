950 reasons why future of rugby is in good hands

With the rain holding off, Chichester RFC hosted their annual ‘Done by Two’ rugby festival thanks to this year’s sponsor Nature’s Way Foods.

Given the previous night’s wind and rain they couldn’t have hoped for better playing conditions, although it was slightly-damp under foot.

More than 950 children aged six to 12 and 1,000 adults from teams across West Sussex, Hampshire and Surrey descended on Oaklands Park with not a bit of the surface not devoted to playing rugby.

It was an amazing sight to see so many young people enjoying themselves and participating in this fun festival – many for the first time.

Under the age-grade rugby system, each year all players are introduced to new skills. This is the first festival of the season in which players can put their newly-acquired skills into practice in a festival environment.

Age-grade rugby is based on the principles of being player-centred and development driven with no competition winners.

The skill level shown by the children was outstanding with players displaying strong attack and defence skills together with the respect for team-mates and opposition alike.

Chichester RFC thanked all the helpers and parents, particularly Nik Woodworth and Walter Womersely who, like many, gave up their Sunday to make the event such a remarkable success – making rugby the winner whatever the age.