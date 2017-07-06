Middleton skittled... Bognor draw in thriller... Pagham get over line

There were mixed fortunes for Middleton, Bognor and Pagham in the latest round of Sussex League games.

Brighton v Middleton

Sussex Premier League

Middleton travelled to Brighton and found themselves asked to bat first on a wicket that looked as though it had plenty to offer the bowlers.

The pitch, combined with overcast conditions at the start of play, created the perfect platform for swing bowling and Middleton quickly found themselves six for two.

Middleton were never able to recover the situation, with Patrick Colvin the only batsman in the top six to reach double figures.

Soon Will Burrows was adjudged LBW, leaving the score at seven for three.

Simon Hetherton (5-48) and Chris Mates (3-32) were the pick of the Brighton bowlers.

The pitch started to flatten out towards the end of the Middleton innings and the overcast conditions cleared to be replaced by bright sunshine.

With conditions for batting significantly easier, it took Brighton just 24 overs to reach the target for the loss of just three wickets.

Nick Smith, with a good spell of two for 16 from eight overs, was the pick of the Middleton bowlers.

Worthing v Bognor

Division two

Bognor had to settle for a draw in a thriller that could have gone either way.

The hosts were put in by Bognor and no-one could quite master the bowling, with Jerome Jones taking 5-59 and Joe Ashmore 4-50 to restrict Worthing to 195 all out.

Openers Max Ashomre and Charlie La Foret put on 43 in the reply but most batters struggled – although Jones scored as many as he had conceded earlier on.

Bognor finished seven short of victory on 189-8, Worthing for their part just two wickets shy of the win. Bognor host Three Bridges this Saturday.

Pagham v Roffey

Division three

Pagham batted first and lost Aiden Zammit in the second over for nought. This brought Stuart Hanks and Joe De La Fuente together and they batted sensibly putting on five for the second wicket.

The loss of Hanks for 23 saw the Pagham middle order subside to 92 for six. Although wickets continued to fall De La Fuente was batting on a completely different level.

No-one could come to terms with the excellent spin bowling of Fred Bridges who took six for 14 and conceded only one boundary. De La Fuente finished with a superb 75 and with a little help from Wayne Green (19) Pagham struggled to 148 all out after 47 overs.

Although this seemed to be a below-par score Roffey soon lost two quick wickets up front but then Josh Kennedy (45) and Oliver Rivers (21) wrestled the initiative back to Roffey.

None of the remaining batsman though could work out how to play on a slowish wicket or whether to play for an unlikely draw or to go for the win.

In the event they were all out for 128 with three overs remaining. Nikki Tabberer (3-30) and Joe De La Fuente (3-30) were the pick of the Pagham bowlers.

Bognor 2nd v Broadwater 2nd

Division six west

On a fine day at the Regis Oval, Bognor’s second team won a thriller.

Winning the toss and electing to field looked a fine call as Bognor’s seamers chipped away at the visitors’ line-up, Rich Cox bowling with vigour to grab 5-43 whilst Aussie legend Andy McGregor snared 3-15 as Broadwater were bowled out for 125.

In reply,with Babs Ahmed and Glenn West taking the score to 45 for 0 all was well but calamity saw Broadwater pull the game back as Bognor fell to 93 for eight, Saba Sundar taking 3-38.

However Cox took up the mantle with the bat and along with Jim Lee saw Bognor home by two wickets.

