Junior cricket: Chichester and Middleton enjoy festival fun

Chichester Priory Park under-13s struggled in their first game against eventual table-toppers Pagham, who scored 257 off 33 overs.

Elvis Millen of Pagham scored a magnificent 144 not out. Chichester tried hard but could manage only 79 in return. Teddy Philippo scored 26 and Tim Wergen 23.

Next up against Chichester, Bognor managed 215 off 35 overs. In reply Luke Chapple was patient and determined and scored 35. Other key contributions were from Toby Toft (17) and Tom Heaver (19). Priory managed 130 before being all out.

Chi’s third game saw some deserved success. Batting first we scored 177 for nine against Littlehampton. A magnificent maiden half-century by Max Cooke was the highlight and he was well-supported by Owen Spicer (22) and Wergen (30).

The bowling and fielding was superb. Andrew Crookham and Luke Chapple both took three for two and Jonty Stanford three for seven. Littlehampton were dismissed for 43.

Chi’s final game was against a very strong Middleton team. They gave a pleasing performance as the boys fought back from a very difficult position when Middleton were 129 for no loss to restrict them to 190 off 35 overs.

Andrew Crookham, Wergen, who started the comeback with a fantastic boundary catch, and Spicer all bowled superbly but it was our support bowlers Cooke, Jack Kennedy and Stanley Mayne who, with very supportive fielders, did a great job in restricting the runs.

In reply Toft scored 27, Wergen 20 and Chapple 18. With a victory unlikely superb batting by Jonty Stanford and Crookham (22) ensured a deserved draw as they finished on 134 for six.

Coach James Mayne said: “We had a thoroughly enjoyable week and all the boys were fantastic. Our cricket improved from game to game and I was very proud of their attitude and determination especially when things were not going our way.

“Jonty did a great job as skipper and a special mention to Toby who also did a great job keeping wicket all week.”

UNDER-16

Middleton’s under-16 cricket squad enjoyed an incredibly successful week in finishing third in this year’s Sussex Junior Cricket Festival.

Three wins and a draw was an excellent return and, with the weather denying them the opportunity to play Arundel in their final match, they narrowly missed out on the county final by the slimmest of margins.

Middleton’s squad had an average age of 14 but their experience in playing up in age groups held them in good stead.

A 106-run victory away to Goring set the scene. Jack Dawling scored 128 not out, supported by Lewis Faint (21), as Middleton posted 228-4.

The home side were dismissed for 122 with George Fountain’s figures of 3-5 stealing the show.

A 17-run victory away to Eastergate followed. Middleton posted 163 (Dawling 79) before the bowlers demonstrated great determination. Fountain’s 5-25 and Faint’s 3-32 saw Eastergate dismissed for 146.

Hosting Littlehampton, Middleton recorded their most convincing victory of the festival. A 131-run victory saw Dawling scoring 103 and Ted Eismark 40 as a 111-partnership put Middleton in the driving seat.

With Ben Taylor taking four for 30 and Faint snatching three for two Littlehampton were dismissed for 66.

Eismark took two excellent catches in the covers and Fraser Gamblin and Jack Doe saved 30-plus runs.

Middleton next hosted East Preston. Matt Lee provided the most devastating spell of pace bowling witnessed all week taking 3-33, ably supported by Jake Miles.

The visitors posted a score of 212 and in reply a fine knock by Ben Peach (28) and George Briance (10) looked to have put Middleton in control. But with Middleton 56-2 East Preston were suddenly in the ascendancy.

Dawling (94no) had other ideas and, supported by Matt Pearce (15) in an 88-runpartnership, took East Preston’s front line bowlers apart, finishing agonisingly short of his third century.

In an attempt to save the game East Preston places fielders all around the boundary and with overs running out a draw was the inevitable outcome.

Every Middleton player played their part in this undefeated week and, as always, the Sussex Junior Cricket Festival week produced some exceptional performances.

Lavant v Lynchmere

Lavant’s return fixture against Lynchmere was played in glorious sunshine, a marked contrast from the rain and sleet of the first fixture in April.

Lynchmere won the toss and chose to bat first. A Burford clean-bowled Sanlet in his second over and tight bowling from Rawnsley, Burford and Banks restricted Lynchmere.

Sutton picked up two wickets before being hit out of the attack by Easton who was eventually caught at midwicket from a Rawnsley slower ball for 53. Lynchmere declared at 159 for six.

Lavant’s reply started with Blanch being dropped three times on his way to 34 when he was caught in the gully.

Dale added 33 but his departure was followed by a flurry of Lavant wickets.

It was left to Rawnsley and then Banks, supported by R Burford, to see Lavant home in the final over for a three-wicket win.

Aldwick v Cuddington Casuals

Aldwick welcomed a touring side from Epsom to the Felpham Oval as part of their four-game tour.

Batting first, Cuddington had a dream start with openers Adam Sattaur (70) and Brendan Mills (50*) combining fora century first-wicket partnership before skipper Mills sportingly retired.

There was more sporting etiquette of sorts to follow as Aldwick proceeded to use 11 bowlers and ten wicketkeepers.

Matt Stocksbridge (20), Emil Vincent (20) and Darren Axtel (24) made valuable contributions in a competitive 238 from 40 overs.

Chief wicket takers were Ollie Smith (3-32) and Liam Hicks (2-23) with Harry Rosser taking one for three from three overs.

In reply, all the Aldwick batsmen made double figures apart from last man Arthur Bradbury who was nought not out at the end with his team just 12 runs short of victory.

Pick of the bunch for Aldwick was Luke Spindler (41) closely followed by openers Ian Guppy (32) and Alex Cooper (31) who gave their side a confident start. Runs also came from Rosser (20) and Smith (20). But the hosts were all out for 226 in 35 overs.

This week Aldwick seconds from Invitation division six take on Ram from division one in the league T20 plate final.

Goodwood v Slindon

Goodwood entertained Slindon at Goodwood Park for the first time in many years.

These teams both owe their existence to the then 2nd Duke of Richmond in the early 1700s.

Goodwood won the toss and inserted Slindon. Slindon had a steady opening partnership between Stannard (23) and Temple (33) but, apart from some lusty blows from Roberts (22), became somewhat bogged down and completed their 40 overs on 150-7.

Matt Beard (3-31), Kumbi (1-22) and Mayne (2-21) took wickets.

Heaven opened - and then the heavens opened. Johnny Heaven (35) and Odell (5) progressing effortlessly to 42-0 for Goodwood before rain meant the game was abandoned.

