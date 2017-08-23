Jockeys like Fontwell’s new feel ... plus Ladies’ Day tips

Jockeys took a liking to Fontwell’s new section of all-weather track – especially Noel Fehily and Bryony Frost.

Fehily rode a treble and Frost a double as the newly-laid bend got its first taste of raceday action as jump racing returned to Fontwell last Thursday after a two-month break.

Generally the reaction was good to the new section, which replaces a stretch of turf that could be troublesome and has been replaced in full consultation with interested racing parties.

Fehily had the honour of being the first to ride a winner on the new-look track as he took the aptly-named totepool Fontwell All Weather Bend Handicap Hurdle for trainer Neil Mulholland on Magical Thomas (10/1).

The same duo also won the second, the Happy Birthday Caitlin And Emily Handicap Chase, with Code of Law (7/2).

Later Fehily completed his treble with a win on Gingili (5/2 fav) for trainer Johnny Farrelly in the Fat Farmer Cooper Challenge Handicap Chase, tipped on our website.

Also enjoying the new underfoot feel at Fontwell was Frost, who notched wins in the Roy Cook 80 Today Handicap Hurdle and the Fontwell Park RaceBets Oktoberfest Novices’ Chase for Jimmy Frost and Paul Nicholls respectively on Findusatgorcombe (5/1) and Black Corton (4/7 fav), which was also tipped on our website.

Leighton Aspell and Amanda Perrett teamed up to take the Finding Miss Fontwell Classic Novices’ Hurdle with 8/1 shot Balancing Time, while James Bowen and Peter Bowen claimed the Mr And Mrs Jamieson Wedding Celebration Handicap Hurdle with Get Home Now (7/2).

This Thursday (Aug 24) is Ladies’ Day at Fontwell.

A seven-race card starts at 4.45pm and there’s music after racing from the Take That Experience.

Our tips: 4.45 Chicksgrove Sprite, 5.20 Mercian King, 5.50 Jackblack, 6.20 Novis Adventus, 6.50 Midnight Gypsy, 7.20 Prouts Pub, 7.50 Ali The Hunter.

STEVE BONE