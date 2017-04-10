Goodwood golfers ‘reddy’ to raise money

On a stunning spring day, 55 Golf At Goodwood members dressed in their finest red attire to support Comic Relief by playing the annual Red Nose Day Red Tee Challenge.

The competition was played in a Stableford format and was played from the red tees on the Downs course. Adding to the fundraising element of the day, the staff at Goodwood set up some extra challenges to support the cause and add extra excitement.

At the famous Halfway Hut, known to many as Ken’s Gazebo, there was a tough chipping challenge where members attempted to chip a red nose into a net to raise funds.

Rick Plowman, with the very first chip of the day, got the highest score.

Trackman, the sophisticated radar technology used at the Goodwood Academy to map players’ swings, was set up on the 18th tee for a highly-competitive long-drive competition.

Matt Savory drove a hugely impressive 302 yards to win the men’s competition, while Lattanna Hextall hit her ball 112 yards off the tee to win the women’s.

More than £200 was raised for Comic Relief, and Goodwood thanked all those involved in the day for their donations and support.

Goodwood’s retail team set up an ‘unputtable’ challenge on the putting green at The Kennels. Proving highly amusing to both players and onlookers, the unputtable challenge involved members attempting to putt a very badly-behaved ball. It took Nick Trigg five shots to get his ball into the hole and that proved the best effort of the day.

After the final scores were counted in the overall challenge, it was Ken Phillips – of Ken’s Gazebo fame – who took victory with 44 points.

Phillips made his knowledge of the course count and is now very keen to play future competitions from the red tees.

Scoring 42 points and finishing second was Mike Berry, with Geoff Bleasby taking third with 40.

CHICHESTER

The first leg of the annual match for the Haygarth Trophy took place between Chichester and Hill Barn veterans at Hill Barn on a stunning spring day.

This is always a hotly-contested match as the two clubs are both part of the Maple Leaf Group.

Hill Barn Hoggs started well with two wins, but Chichester vets came back with three wins in succession.

The sixth match proved to be a very exciting affair as Kevin Davey and Arthur Longhurst of Hill Barn were four up with four to play. Eric Bourne and Dave Monkton proceeded to win the last four holes to halve the match.

This great finish proved to be decisive to the overall score which was also a 4-4 draw.

It sets up an interesting second leg to be played at Chichester in mid-July.

Chichester sores: Nigel Wood (capt)/Brian Burn lost 2&1; Campbell Goldsmid/Phil Mitchell lost 3&1; John Styles/Bryan Morgan won 2up; Mike Harrington/Bruce Santer won 2&1 Graham Probert/Ken Jackson won 4&2; Eric Bourne/Dave Monkton halved Chris Penny/George Bell lost 2&1; Norman Moore/Peter Green halved.

* Chichester vets captain Nigel Wood has presented the Winter Singles knockout trophy to Ken Jackson.

COWDRAY PARK

With the cloak of winter being cast aside by the introduction of BST, Cowdray Park and Mannings Heath’s seniors were disappointed to be greeted by grey, dismal weather. But the weather in no way dampened the enthusiasm of the 16 players and an enjoyable and exciting match ensued.

Cowdray’s match manager, Ian Heustice, teamed up with Mike Holden and the pair played steady fourball golf, never giving their opponents a look-in and running out comfortable 5&4 winners.

Performance of the day came in match two, where Allen Sibley and Roy Penrose overcame their opposite numbers 6&4.

A third victory, albeit by a narrow margin, came from Derek Smith and Mike Cardiff, to put Cowdray in the driving seat for what appeared to be a routine win. However, the visitors’ strong middle order pairs had other ideas and promptly rattled off four consecutive wins to put Mannings Heath in the lead by 4-3, with only one tie remaining.

The final Cowdray pair of Graham Thompson and Richard Burden were unaware of the pressure on them and they saw off their opponents 3&2 to level the match at 4-4.

Results: Ian Heustice & Mike Holden won 5&4; Allen Sibley & Roy Penrose won 6&4; Derek Smith & Mike Cardiff won 1 up; Dave Coombes & Roger Poat lost 2 down; David Wickham & Jon Fife lost 2&1; Dave Fowler & Barry Overington lost 5&3; Colin West & Philip Singer lost 2&1; Graham Thompson & Richard Burden won 3&2.

* Cowdray Park seniors notched a second 4-4 draw in two days when they hosted a strong Hayling Island side on a warm day.

The opening match between the two match managers and their partners proved an exciting and close-fought affair. Trevor Edwards and Tony Pike took an early lead which was soon whittled away, but neither pair was able to establish a lead of more than one. All square on the 18th tee, Edwards took advantage of his shot allowance to win the hole and the match for Cowdray.

The visitors equalised before Cowdray retook the lead through Ian Heustice and Mike Nobes, who won 3-2.

The hosts then lost four consecutive games to fall 4-2 behind. Derek Smith’s tee shot on the par-three 11th hole cleared the front bunker and ended up only inches away from a hole in one.

Dave Gaff and Colin Tebbutt began the fightback with a 2&1 win, before Richard Burden (again) and Gary Strowbridge levelled the score at 4-4 with an excellent 5&3 win. William Hunter won the nearest-the-pin prize on the ninth.

Results: Trevor Edwards & Tony Pike won 1 up; Dave Lucking & William Hunter lost 4&3; Ian Heustice & Mike Nobes won 3&2; Nick Austin & John Newman lost 2&1; Derek Smith & Mike Cardiff lost 2&1; Mark Kelly & John Pleasants lost 4&2; Dave Gaff & Colin Tebbutt won 2&1; Richard Burden & Gary Strowbridge won 5&3.

* When Cowdray ladies played in their first medal of the season, the course was looking stunning and the sun was shining, at least for the majority of the day.

Fiona Sapsworth, winner of division two, had an amazing round for a nett score of 71, reducing her handicap.

Results: Div 1 - 1 Sue Brown 77; 2 Jill Parry 78; 3 Wendy Street 79. Div 2 - 1 Fiona Sapsworth 71; 2 Georgie Miller 74; 3 Myrna Heustice 75. Div 3 - 1 Anne Laver 78; 2 Frances Marjoram 80; 3 Julia Kelly 80.

BOGNOR

Bognor seniors travelled the short distance to Littlehampton and a terrific match swung one way then the other with the final pairing coming down in Bognor’s favour to finish it 4-4 – a huge improvement on last year’s 6-2 drubbing by the hosts.

Highlight for Bognor was Mick Matthews and new senior Roy Kempson’s excellent 5&4 win. They had a great start and went four up after seven holes and retained the advantage to the end.

As usual Littlehampton were superb hosts. Both teams are looking forward to the return match in October.

Results: Chris Hickling & John Woodhead won 3&2 over to Malcolm Miller & Ray Lee, Mike Oates & Richard Beresford won 2up over Ken Rixon & Andy Bayford, David Turner & Richard Hedge lost 2 down to Brian Lee & Geoff Rawlinson, Richard Kaemena & Ray Leggett halved with Geoff Spooner & Peter Morriss, Mike Wadley & Jim Catt lost 5&4 to Len HiIlier & George Godden, Terry Kuhler & Ian Bright halved with John Ludlow & Phil Lickorish, Bob Young & Clive Millett lost 3&2 to Terry Tindall & Dickie Burt, Roy Kempson & Mick Matthews won 5&4 over Richard Jays & Jeff Parton.

An excellent turnout of 84 men took part in the four-man team competition, with two to score per hole.

Congratulations to the team of Simon Gear, Paul Cooper, Peter Hammond and Roy Kempson for winning with a score of 84 points. They won on countback from Shaun Maskell, Gary Maskell, James Woosley and Ryan Maskell.

Third on 81 points were Chris Jenkinson, Brian O’Brien, Miller Stevenson and Norman Lee.

* Bognor ladies’ last two competitions in March were played in splendid conditions. Both days were sunny and dry and the course was in tip-top condition.

The Doreen Keen Memorial Trophy’s worthy winner was Sian Southerton, whose round included three birdies and nine pars.

Heather Tidy and Sian Southerton represented Bognor in the Daily Mail Foursomes away to Littlehampton. They won 3&2 in tough conditions. They will play a Haywards Heath pair at home on April 14 in the second round.

Results - EWGA Greensomes - 1 Georgina McCormack & Berit Smallcorn, 2 Caroline Pilbeam & Jacqui Humphreys, 3 Bridget Samuels & Louise Colvin, 4 Chris Puddicombe & Gill Twyford, 5 Wendy Johnson & June Salt. Doreen Keen Memorial Trophy - Silver Division: 1 Sian Southerton, 2 Heather Tidy, 3 June Salt, 4 Dora Vaughan. Bronze A: 1 Berit Smallcorn, 2 Georgina McCormack, 3 Louise Colvin, 4 Debbie Fenton. Bronze B: 1 Cathy Kitt, 2 Kim Mercer, 3 Mary Hardy. Bronze C: 1 Andrea Cooper, 2 Kay Kingswell.

