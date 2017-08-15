Goodwood golf title written in stars for Leo

Goodwood held its 2017 club championships with some fantastic golf played across both championship courses.

The seniors kicked things off in beautiful sunshine on the Park course. After round one Chris Maultby led the field with an eight-over-par with Stephen Sutton and reigning senior club champion Robert Mummery tied second just one shot behind.

Day two was played on the Downs course in challenging conditions but Nigel Tibbitt wasn’t fazed by the weather and ran away with the nett competition. He completed his round in an untouchable nett 64.

The final group to head to the tees consisted of overnight leader Maultby, Mummery and Sutton. It was eventually Mummery who propelled himself into first place with seven birdies over the two rounds to see him regain his crown from 2016 to become 2017 seniors’ club champion.

The ladies’ club championship started on the Park course with six-time winner Carol Smith as firm favourite and she proved nobody wrong as she dominated the first day leading seven shots over her nearest challenger Barbara Parker.

Friday brought difficult weather conditions on the Downs and the last group on the tee was consisted of Diane Simpson, Parker and Smith. After a rocky start for Smith, she held her nerve and claim her seventh ladies’ club champion title.

The ladies’ club championship started on the Park course with six-time winner Carol Smith as firm favourite and she proved nobody wrong.

The final days of the 2017 club championships sat with the men, who also had testing conditions. Defending champion David Porter shot an impressive 70, dropping only one shot all round, with Leonardo Ruggieri close behind with a score of 71 on day one.

Conditions got considerably worse through the day, but the Park course was in fantastic condition providing a tough but fair test.

The leaders had a steady start on day two on the Downs, but it was turning into a two-man race between Porter and Ruggieri. A couple of birdies and dropped shots for both meant Porter was leading by two with four holes to play, but three steady pars from both meant things remained the same on the 18th.

They returned to the first hole for a sudden death play-off. Both men had a total score of 144 across the two days, a level-par total which was very impressive in the tough conditions. In the meantime, John Farndell had another good round which was enough to secure the nett prize with scores of 66 and 71.

The pressure was on with both men finding the green on the first. Ruggeiri tapped in for par, and Porter had to hole his putt to stay in the game, but his putt was to catch the left lip and run just past the hole, crowning Ruggeiri the 2017 club champion.

COWDRAY PARK

New match manager Robin Phillips picked up the reins for the first time to lead Cowdray seniors on their annual trip west to the watercress capital of Alresford and their lovely golf course in the Hampshire countryside.

It was the second time in a week the two clubs had met with the mixed teams of both clubs having played out a fine match days earlier.

Alresford’s greens can be among the fastest the Cowdray seniors’ visit, but were running a lot slower than usual.

Cowdray took a 16-strong team with them and were hoping to keep up their recent run of good form.

First out was Phillips and Mike Hughes, facing Geoff Jenkins and his partner. However, it turned out to be a baptism of fire for poor Phillips, as in spite of the Cowdray pair playing quite well they were four down after four holes, falling behind following a string of pars and birdies from Alresford.

Despite the Cowdray pair upping their game further with pars of their own, they kept losing or just drawing holes and ended up losing by the embarrassing ‘dog licence’ score of 7&6.

Cowdray followed that with a win-lose-win-lose series of results, with some fine golf being played by each team to end the day with a 4-4 draw.

This match was enjoyed by all and both sides look forward to the return match in October, which will be Cowdray seniors’ last match of the season.

Results: Robin Phillips and Mike Hughes lost 7&6, Nick Austin and Graham Thompson won 1up, Colin West and Dave Fowler lost 4&3, Dave Lucking and Dave Fowler won 4&2, Ian Gunn and Mike King lost 1 down, Ian Heustice and Terry Adsett won 1 up, Chris Hoare and Trevor Edwards lost 4&3, Brian Carpenter and Roy Penrose won 2&1.

Cowdray ladies’ captain Lil Cummins organised an away day for Cowdray ladies at Hamptworth Golf Club in the New Forest.

The forecast predicted showers and a strong breeze, but it did not dampen the spirits of the ladies looking forward to playing the tricky but enjoyable course.

Twenty-six ladies enjoyed coffee and bacon rolls in the clubhouse before venturing on to the course to play a Stableford competition.

The winning team with an amazing score of 83 points comprised three of the section’s newer ladies, Carolyn Scott, Vicky Lush and Anne Chuter. Second were Margaret Hoare, Jackie Cardiff and Barbara Smith with 72; with Rosie Jarrett, Angela Pike and Pat White third on 71.

Wendy Street and Brenda Rees – who played as a two-ball helped by a silent partner (Vicky Lush) – were fourth with 68.

The day ended with a buffet in the newly-refurbished dining room.

Vicky, on behalf of the winning team, thanked the captain for organising such a great day.

Cowdray ladies competed in the Daily Mail Foursomes. The winners with a score of nett 71 were Brenda Rees and Jo Fife, who will go on to represent Cowdray ladies in the national competition in 2018.

Runners-up were Angela Pike and Lina Cullen with nett 75.

BOGNOR

The Evening League’s end-of-season golf match and supper was held at Bognor GC.

Teams of 12 were invited from Worthing, Ham Manor and Littlehampton. Although having not played in 2017, a team of two pairs were invited from Cowdray Park in readiness for their return to the league in 2018.

With current Bognor senior captain Chris Hickling as starter, 26 pairs, just avoiding the rain, set out to play greensomes Stableford.

Some very good pairings were entered by the evening league captains and off the white tees in blustery conditions they returned some very admirable scores.

Old friends and adversaries later sat down for an enjoyable supper and prizegiving.

This season’s League Trophy was won by Worthing, just pipping Ham Manor to the title by the smallest of margins, with Ham Manor second and Bognor third, Littlehampton taking the wooden spoon.

To enhance Worthing’s league success, they also took the Supper Trophy with 196 points with Ham Manor on 190, Bognor 179 and Littlehampton 170.

Individual Pair winners Nick Roberts and Richard Branson from Ham Manor scored 44 points, ending ahead of Kris Dance and Stephen Blake from Worthing with 43.

Best current club captain pair and trophy winners were Norman Lee and Mark Watson from Bognor with 34 points.

Bognor’s team comprised Norman Lee (club captain), Mark Watson, Ron Stevens,Willie Dunn, Phil Hawkes, Ian Paine, Simon Watts, Richard Beresford (Evening League captain), Pete Stoneham, Richard Perry, James Maclean (club manager) and John Cable.

CHICHESTER

The ladies’ club championships attracted 17 ladies to play two medal rounds on the Cathedral course. This is tough at any time but they had wet and windy conditions, with torrential rain for the latter part of the first round.

Showing great grit and determination, everyone completed both rounds. Congratulations go to Sang Porter who shot a gross 157, including an eagle on the 11th, to become this year’s club champion, and Kathy Donohoe, who shot 162 to be the runner-up. Rachel Greenland won the handicap prize and Kim Wells was runner-up.

Other results: Medal - 1 Caroline Hawkes 75, 2 Nicky Eastland 76, 3 Yvonne Dunckley 79. Nine-hole qualifier - 1 Hannah Stephens 19, 2 Angela Perkins 18, 3.Jeannie Blackman 17. Qualifying Stableford - 1 Maria Conner 38, 2Vena Lee 32, 3 Val Swain 31.

The friendly matches continue to be well-supported and the winning streak has yet to be broken.

At home to Hill Barn they enjoyed a 4-0 win and against Foxbridge, also at home, Chichester won 3½-½.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!