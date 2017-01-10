Golfers reflecting on festive fun

Golfers at Chichester, Bognor and Cowdray Park have been sharing out the prizes over the festive season.

Want to get involved in the Observer’s local golf coverage in 2017? Send your reports, results and pictures to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk

CHICHESTER

The ladies’ Christmas Lunch was full of cheer and a few hardy souls played 12 holes beforehand – but the majority of the 47 ladies in attendance were in competition to see who could make the best centrepiece for their table.

The tables each had a theme and the bar staff judged the Robins to be the winners of a bottle of fizz. Carol singing was led by Hazel Gillett after which the raffle was drawn.

Lady captain Fiona Walsh thanked everyone and made a presentation to Gill Fielding, who is leaving the club for pastures new.

Conditions on the course remained good for both with no temporary greens or tees in play.

Tricia Robertson won the raffle prize donated by the Cinnamon Trust, the lady captain’s charity for the year

Nineteen ladies attended the Bucks Fizz Christmas breakfast and played in Santa’s Surprise competition. The winning team comprised Jennifer Sherwood, Marie Conner, Wendy Jeffery and Keeley Poole.

Other results - Children in Need Yelllow Ball Comp: 1 Lisa Jackson, Rachel Hutchison and Maria Mills; 2 Margaret Roberts-West, Angela Perkins and Fiona Walsh; 3 Vena Lee, Yvonne Leav er and Nicky Eastland. Four Seasons winter - 1 Helen Ball 37, 2 Kathy Donohoe 35, 3 Rachel Greenland 34. Odds and Evens - 1 Hannah Stephens and Fiona Walsh 54; 2 Yvonne Dunckley and Barbara Hastewell 52; 3 Wendy Jeffery and secret partner 51. Stableford bisque - 1 Vena Lee 43, 2 Lisa Jackson 32, 3 Yvonne Dunckley 31.

BOGNOR

The final two pre-Christmas competitions were completed in fine style with the Festive Doubles followed a week later by the Christmas Tea competition.

Conditions on the course remained good for both with no temporary greens or tees in play. The Christmas Tea competition was a ten-hole event with a different scoring on each hole. This was followed by an excellent high tea in the clubhouse with festive games.

Results - Festive Doubles: 1 Wendy Johnson, Lin Harbutt & Sofie James, 2 Gill Twyford, Edwina Beresford & Nicki Vincent, 3 Nicola Holton, Debbie Fenton & Sara Stoneham, 4 Sue Sidebotham, Jackie Chamberlain & Jane Finch. Christmas Tea Competition - 1 Wendy Johnson, Sian Southerton, Teresa Byrne & Chloe Court, 2: Nicki Vincent, Sue Monger, Sue Doughty & Jenny Phillmore, 3 Penny Entecott, Sue Sidebotham, Ann Bushell & Lin Miller, 4 Janet Weeks, Caroline Pilbeam, Edwina Beresford & Liz Quinton, 5 Jane Russell, Jacqui Humphreys, Andrea Cooper & Elaine Conisbee.

In a busy week before Christmas, three turkey Stablefords were played and Richard Longhurst won one and came second in another.

On Christmas Eve, 100 men, ladies and juniors turned out in the traditional ten-hole cross-country team Texas scramble medal competition.

All competitors enjoyed a full English breakfast before play.

The most challenging hole this year was the 485-yard par-five tenth hole. Congratulations to the winning team of Paul Oliver, Tom Kent, Patrick Colvin and Richard Cox with a very impressive score of 27.5.

They won by 3.2 shots with Andy Brown, Rob Brown, Dominic Rainey and Richard Longhurst second with a score of 30.7. Third were James Maclean, James Ashman, Liam and Shaun Maskell with 31.1. A number of the teams wore festive fancy dress.

A total of 88 men played in the fourball better-ball turkey competition. The best two pairs both scored 45 points and had to be split by countback. Winners were Richard Longhurst and Stuart Poyser. Richard Cox and Tom Kent came second and Norman Lee and Chris Jenkinson third with 44 points.

In the four-man team (best two scores count) turkey competition, Gordon Catt, Chris Martin, Kevin Holland and Chris Jenkinson ran out winners with a score of 85 points.

They just pipped Mark Bingham, Gary Embleton, Marcus Embleton and Dave Grover, who were second with 84, and third were Paul Cooper, Peter Hammond, Stuart Nelmes and Simon Gear with 82.

COWDRAY PARK

Cowdray ladies’ last event of the year was a ‘best nine hole’ competition. The scores reflected how well the course was playing.

Results - Group 1 - 1 Judy Stillwell 23pts; 2 Jill Parry 22; 3 Gaynor Dudman 22; Group 2 - 1 Imke Sanderson 21; 2 Chris Sommerville 21; 3 Joyce Fanshawe 20. Group 3 - 1 Carolyn Scott 26; 2 Julia Kelly 23; 3 Pat White 23.

